Food & Wine Facebook fans chat live with superstar chefs and experts each month.
Upcoming Calendar
MARCH 7
Mike Isabella
2pm ET
Top Chef All-Stars Alum

FEBRUARY 22
Andrew Zimmern
2pm ET
'Bizarre Foods' Host and Recipe Developer

Stephanie Izard

Marcus Samuelsson

Carla Hall

Alexandra Guarnaschelli

Richard Blais

Scott Conant
Kitchen Insider: Featured Insider Chefs

Mario Batali

Q:  Mario, what is the secret to keeping gnocchi light? Mine are too dense and heavy.

Answer Work the flour in to the potatoes when they are still warm and do not knead them other than just bringing the dough together.

Carla Hall

Q:  Carla, I post most of my food pix on FB and constantly get asked by my friends if I can teach them how to cook. Should I start holding small cooking classes in my home? I’m just amazed at how many people don’t cook!

Answer That would be awesome. I cook and do demos so that I can inspire people to get into the kitchen. THAT is what truly makes me happy. I love it when I teach someone a technique and the joy it brings them is a gift to me.

RECENT INSIDERS
Carla Hall

Hall dishes about her ABC show, The Chew, gushes about her favorite things, and shares advice for chefs of all levels.

Scott Conant

Conant offers tips on cooking pasta and wild game, and gives advice for aspiring chefs.

Richard Blais

Blais opens up about cooking for family, and reveals his favorite foods (including McDonald’s).

Stephanie Izard

Izard shares advice for aspiring Top Chef contestants, at-home cooking tips and her favorite restaurants.

Marcus Samuelsson

Samuelsson discusses cooking everyday meals for family, his favorite foods and spices, and where he finds inspiration.

Alexandra Guarnaschelli

Guarnaschelli provides kitchen tips and reveals her secrets for making perfect soufflés.

Tim Love

The Texan chef stops by to dole out grilling tips and more advice on how to cook meat.

Michael Symon

Symon shares cooking tips, advice on how to break into the industry, and a few things you might not know about him.

