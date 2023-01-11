Williams Sonoma Discounted Tons of KitchenAid Mixers and Attachments — Shop 10 of the Best Deals Now

Grab deals on appliances up to $100 off.

Kitchen Aid Sale Williams Sonoma Tout
Photo:

Williams Sonoma

There’s a certain feeling once you’re finally able to snag the stand mixer you’ve always wanted — it’s a level of pure satisfaction and excitement. And, for many, when they finally get to unbox their very own KitchenAid, the feeling is two-fold. 

Thanks to their long-standing reputation for filling a huge void in so many kitchens, often lasting for decades, KitchenAids are a coveted item. That’s why whenever we come across a sale on one of these pieces, we know we have to share. And, we found that Williams Sonoma quietly discounted tons of mixers, appliances, and fun attachments from the brand. 

You can shop 10 of the best deals we found below, from well-loved Artisan mixers, to ice cream attachments and even espresso makers with discounts up to $110 off. 

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5-Qt.

Williams Sonoma

Best KitchenAid Mixer and Appliance Deals

The star of the show has to be the deals on their stand mixers, and thankfully they’ve discounted two classic models. 

If you’re just starting out and only plan to bake a few batches of goodies here and there or if you’re tighter on space, the on-sale mini Artisan stand mixer is your best bet. It’s got a more compact footprint that’s perfect for apartments or tighter countertop spaces, but the stainless steel bowl can still hold a 3.5-quart capacity. It can fit up to 5-dozen cookies in one go, according to the brand. 

Like a lot of KitchenAid mixers, there’s a toggle to control the 10 different speeds on the mixer, so you can beat something low and slow, or whip anything at the highest speed. It also includes a tilt-head to easily add ingredients between mixing. 

And you won’t be limited by what you can make either, since it comes with a flex edge beater attachment perfect for cake batters, icing, and cookie dough, as well as a dough hook for breads, and a whisk attachment for anything like whipped cream and meringues. Scoop it up in silver, black, white, or red for a pop of color. 

If you’re looking for a mixer with more capacity, grab the 5-quart version of the Artisan stand mixer. It’s got all the same perks as the mini — three mixing attachments, a tilt head design, 10 speeds, plus an extra mixing perk: the attachment moves in circles while it makes its way around the bowl to ensure  extra-thorough mixing. This mixer also comes in tons of colors, like pistachio green, lavender, blue velvet, and a blushy rose, which aren’t often on sale.

KitchenAid Pasta Pack

Williams Sonoma

Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Deals

If you’ve already got a stand mixer but want to get your hands on some attachments, look no further. Williams Sonoma has a ton of good ones on sale, from pasta and ice cream makers to veggie spiralizers. 

Score the most-wished-for ice cream maker attachment on sale now to make tons of unique, customized flavors from a wintery peppermint chocolate chunk to a spring-inspired rhubarb cookie-crunch. It’s simple and easy to use, since it comes with an insulated bowl and just two-easy to-use attachments. 

Once the bowl is fully frozen and the beater is attached, it’ll churn just about any ice cream base into a soft-serve frozen dessert in 20 minutes. The maker yields about 2-quarts, and if you prefer a firmer texture, you can just place the soft serve back into the freezer for a few hours. 

For fans of savory experimentation, it might pay to grab any one of their pasta maker attachment sets. The pasta pack set has their pasta press attachment, which allows you to push out fun short pasta shapes that are hard to get with other attachments, like macaroni, rigatoni, and fusilli, as well as spaghetti and bucatini. You’ll also get three of their traditional pasta maker attachments, with one for making  uniform sheets to cut into your own shape or to use for filled pastas like ravioli, as well as a fettuccine cutter and a spaghetti cutter. You can also grab the pasta press or the three piece pasta roller set separately on sale too. 

If you’ve been wanting a mixer of your own, or want to grab an attachment for some fun winter kitchen projects, now is the time while they’re still on sale at Williams Sonoma. 

