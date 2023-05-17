Kit Kat Is Releasing a New Churro Flavor Just in Time for Summer

Summertime is season for all kinds of special treats. Be it the treat of being out of school, playing hooky from work, and this summer, for picking up a limited edition Kit Kat flavor.

On Wednesday, the candy company announced its latest flavor, Kit Kat Churro, a mix of buttery cream and sugar atop those familiar crispy wafers.

The flavor addition, the brand shared in a statement provided to Food & Wine, is a homage to “the beloved dessert that brings back memories of summer at the amusement park, state fair, or boardwalk stand no matter where you are in the world.”

“We love seeing fans’ responses to our limited-edition Kit Kat flavors – especially one as universally loved as churros,” Alex Herzog, Associate Kit Kat Brand Manager, said. “We hope that every bite of the buttery, churro flavor and familiar crispy crunch of our wafers unlocks memories of the delightful experience of enjoying freshly baked churros from the boardwalk stand, amusement park, or the local fair.”

The new flavor will be available at retailers nationwide on June 6, which happens to be National Churro Day, a holiday we can all get behind. The flavor will be available in standard, king, and snack sizes. Pricing is a little up in the air, as Kit Kat says it’s up to each retailer’s discretion.

The churro flavor joins Kit Kat’s lengthy list of other limited-edition flavors that have come and gone, along with its permanent flavors like Kit Kat Fruity Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Birthday Cake, Lemon Crisp, and, of course, all the delicious flavors you can find across Japan. No word on how long the churro flavor will stay on shelves, but if you like them and find a few bags near you, we highly suggest buying some backstock just in case.

