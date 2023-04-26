When Reese's Puffs first came on the scene in 1994, the brand's commercials had fun with the parental nonstarter of eating candy for breakfast as a way to play up the novelty of putting Reese's in your cereal bowl. But these days, there's a cereal in just about every food flavor you could imagine from Dunkin' coffee to IHOP pancakes and Drumstick ice cream cones. And as of this month, that long list finally includes classic candy bar Kit Kat.

General Mills Kit Kat Cereal aims to capture the taste and texture of the candy bar’s signature crispy wafers covered in milk chocolate in a spoonable format. The cereal’s squares even resemble miniature Kit Kat bars with a chocolatey coating and crunchy bite.

Kit Kat Cereal, which launched in the U.K in March, will finally start rolling out nationwide in May. The permanent addition to General Mills' lineup will retail for $5.69 a box.

While this is the first official Kit Kat cereal, the candy brand created a limited-time cereal-inspired Fruity Cereal bar in 2021. The light pink candy bar was covered in fruity cereal-flavored creme with rainbow-colored specks, similar to the way leftover milk would look in your cereal bowl.

General Mills is rolling out new cereal products and snacks based on fan-favorite brands throughout 2023. Earlier this year, it unveiled miniature cereal versions of Reese’s Puffs, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Trix cereals. This month, they released two new mini cereal additions: Lucky Charms Minis and Cocoa Puffs Minis.

And this spring, the company is also set to release Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches, Vanilla Spice Cheerios, Golden Grahams and Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors of Soft Baked Oat Bars, plus a non-breakfast snack: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dunkaroos. The latter treat is a twist on the resurrected cookie and frosting packs, which originally debuted in 1992.