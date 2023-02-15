KFC Is Quietly Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches

It feels like it’s been a solid decade since the so-called “Chicken Sandwich Wars” were ignited by the launch of Popeyes’ ultra-hyped, pickle-topped offering. Since that battle in the summer of 2019, chicken sandwiches have remained a Big Deal, in capital letters. Burger King and McDonald’s each crafted their own lightly breaded challengers, and KFC upgraded to a “premium” sandwich that seemed to, well, duplicate what people loved about Popeyes. But now, for the first time since early 2021, KFC is adding to its chicken sandwich lineup to up the ante once again.

According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the Louisville-based chain is testing two new versions of its sandwich at its Tampa, Florida locations. “The chicken sandwich has experienced huge growth since its launch, and we’re excited about its first extension,” Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer for KFC U.S., told the outlet. “Our goal is to accelerate the innovation pipeline to achieve more relevance among younger consumers.”

That “innovation pipeline” is responsible for the two new sandwiches, the Ultimate BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich — complete with a Honey BBQ topped extra crispy filet, fried onions, hickory smoked bacon, melted cheese, and pickles — and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich, which is dressed up with coleslaw, pickles, and spicy mayo. Both sandwiches are served on brioche buns and may be ordered on their own or as part of a combo.

“This limited test of the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw chicken sandwiches is part of a continued commitment to giving customers more of what they want,” Chavez said. “We know our customers are looking for new, distinctive sandwich options, and the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw offer flavor variety that builds on classic KFC ingredients. We think fans of spicy food will particularly love the kick of heat in our Spicy Slaw Sandwich.”

Earlier this month, KFC announced it will release two new wraps in restaurants nationwide after testing them out in the Atlanta market too. The Classic Chicken Wrap fills a warm flour tortilla with an Extra Crispy tender, creamy mayo, and pickles, while the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap swaps the mayo for coleslaw and a spicy sauce.

The company said it was prompted to "give the people what they want" after scrolling through over 42,000 wrap-related mentions on Twitter over the past two years. Two KFC Wraps are available for $5 or as part of a combo that includes fries and a medium drink for $7,99.

"Wraps fans have been begging for fried chicken wraps to return, and we're answering the call with our new finger lickin' good KFC Wraps," Chavez said. "Two KFC Wraps for $5 is a steal."

Depending on how things go in Tampa, the new KFC sandwiches may also be rolled out to additional locations. Or, if you can't wait, February's a great time to hit up Florida's Gulf Coast – and to swing through a certain red-and-white drive-thru.

