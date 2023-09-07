Kentucky Fried Chicken is giving football fans another reason to celebrate this season.

On Thursday, KFC announced it’s launching its Hot & Spicy Wings in the U.S. for the first time starting on September 10, just a few days after kickoff on September 7 in Kansas City. And, as the brand explains in a statement, fans can score the wings for an “unbeatable price” of eight wings for $4.99.

"We’re coming in HOT (and spicy) this football season with a truly unmatched deal,” Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., shared in a statement. “Bench the other players. Why get six wings for $5.99 when you can start our eight-piece Hot & Spicy Wings instead for just $4.99?”

The new Hot & Spicy Wings, KFC says, are marinated and double hand-breaded in its signature Extra Crispy breading, which gives its signature crunch with the added benefit of some rather fiery taste. However, the brand notes in its statement, “While the new wings are packed with flavor, the spice isn't so intense that it will cause a penalty – it balances heat with delicious taste.”

This flavor isn’t exactly new. As KFC notes, the spicy flavor has already been a long-time favorite in some of its global markets. The recipe originated in KFC’s Trinidad & Tobago markets, and boomed in popularity when it was introduced to restaurants across Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia.

To make this new flavor all the more enticing to football fans, KFC will offer free delivery every Thursday on any orders made through KFC.com and the KFC app. Customers can also order their wings using its Quick Pick Up service, which will have their wings hot and ready to snag in-store upon arrival.

However, like all good things, this menu item will only be available for a limited-time in the U.S. If you want to find a few in stock near you, just use the KFC store locator, and order as many as you can before they run out. Or, just plan a trip to Trinidad & Tobago when football season ends to snag a few more, because, why not?

