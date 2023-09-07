KFC Is Launching Its Spiciest Wings Yet, Just in Time for Football Season

KFC is coming in hot.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on September 7, 2023
KFC Hot & Spicy Wings
Photo:

Courtesy of KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken is giving football fans another reason to celebrate this season. 

On Thursday, KFC announced it’s launching its Hot & Spicy Wings in the U.S. for the first time starting on September 10, just a few days after kickoff on September 7 in Kansas City. And, as the brand explains in a statement, fans can score the wings for an “unbeatable price” of eight wings for $4.99. 

"We’re coming in HOT (and spicy) this football season with a truly unmatched deal,” Nick Chavez, the chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., shared in a statement. “Bench the other players. Why get six wings for $5.99 when you can start our eight-piece Hot & Spicy Wings instead for just $4.99?”

The new Hot & Spicy Wings, KFC says, are marinated and double hand-breaded in its signature Extra Crispy breading, which gives its signature crunch with the added benefit of some rather fiery taste. However, the brand notes in its statement, “While the new wings are packed with flavor, the spice isn't so intense that it will cause a penalty – it balances heat with delicious taste.”

This flavor isn’t exactly new. As KFC notes, the spicy flavor has already been a long-time favorite in some of its global markets. The recipe originated in KFC’s Trinidad & Tobago markets, and boomed in popularity when it was introduced to restaurants across Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia. 

To make this new flavor all the more enticing to football fans, KFC will offer free delivery every Thursday on any orders made through KFC.com and the KFC app. Customers can also order their wings using its Quick Pick Up service, which will have their wings hot and ready to snag in-store upon arrival. 

However, like all good things, this menu item will only be available for a limited-time in the U.S. If you want to find a few in stock near you, just use the KFC store locator, and order as many as you can before they run out. Or, just plan a trip to Trinidad & Tobago when football season ends to snag a few more, because, why not? 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Shake Shack Spicy Menu
Shake Shack's New Hot Menu Includes its Spiciest Burgers, Chicken, and Fries Yet
Frosted Chocolatey Chip Pancake
Pop-Tarts Just Introduced a Brand-New Flavor That Promises to Make 'All-Day Breakfast a Reality'
KFC Chicken Nuggets
Attention Chicken Fans, KFC Is Adding Nuggets to Its Menu
Pumpkin Spice Latte Retrospective
The Inventor of the Pumpkin Spice Latte Told Us How It Became a Cult Favorite — And Starbucks Is Celebrating the 20-Year Anniversary With 2 New Drinks
KFC's Double-Down sandwich
After Almost a Decade KFC Is Bringing Back the Double Down
Dunkin Pumpkin Spice collection
Here's When the Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Returning to Dunkin'
Nashville Hot Chicken Wings
KFC Is Getting Rid of 5 Popular Menu Items
A Taco Bell location
Taco Bell's Spiciest Menu Item From the '90s is Making a Comeback
KFC Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich and the KFC Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich
KFC Is Quietly Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out of Free Food
If You're Not Playing Video Games, You're Missing Out on Free Food
KFC's Kentucky Fried Buckquet
KFC's Mother's Day Deal Is a Bouquet Full of Fried Chicken
a vegetarian bowl with oatmeal, spinach, and other ingredients
The Best Vegetarian Meal Delivery Services for Meal Kits and Prepared Meals
grocery delivery hello fresh market
Skip the Supermarket and Try These Grocery Delivery Services Instead
game-of-thrones-booze-FT-BLOG1018.jpg
All of the 'Game of Thrones' Booze You Can Buy and Collect
Slow Cooker Burnt Honey Barbecue Chicken
22 of Our Best Barbecue Recipes
Taco Bell's Ultimate Game Day Box
Taco Bell Is Rolling Out the 'Ultimate GameDay Box' Just in Time for the Super Bowl