Attention Chicken Fans, KFC Is Adding Nuggets to Its Menu

As KFC says, "they're the chicken nugget America deserves."

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023
KFC Chicken Nuggets
Photo:

Courtesy of KFC

If you’re still writing “Chicken Sandwich Wars” on your checks, you’re going to be furious with KFC, because the Louisville-based chain may have just kicked off a Chicken Nugget War.

After a short-lived test run last year, Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets will officially be on the menu at KFC restaurants across America starting Saturday, March 27. 

The hand-breaded nuggets are 100% white meat chicken seasoned with that eternally secret combo of 11 herbs and spices. The new nuggets start at a suggested price of $3.49 and are available in 5-, 8-, 12- and 36-piece servings. They can also be ordered on their own or as part of a combo that comes with fries, a biscuit, and a medium drink. (And because KFC isn’t above firing another shot at Chick-fil-A, it adds that these nuggets “can be enjoyed nationwide seven days a week.”) 

"As the original fried chicken experts, we're introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can," Nick Chavez, the Chief Marketing Officer for KFC U.S., said in a statement. "Simply put, you've never had chicken nuggets like these — they're the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that's Finger Lickin' Good!"

The chain is also bringing back the KFC Mac & Cheese Bowl for a limited time. The $5 bowl includes the new KFC Nuggets, creamy mac and cheese, and a blend of three cheeses. It's also serving up its recently discontinued Nashville Hot Sauce again, if you want to add more heat to your bowls. 

Like its Yum! Brands sibling Taco Bell, KFC has been busy shaking up its menus for the past few months. In February, it announced the nationwide arrival of the Classic Chicken Wrap and the Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, and it started testing two new chicken sandwiches in Tampa, Florida. (These tests can — and often do — lead to broader rollouts: after all, it demo-ed the KFC Nuggets in Charlotte, North Carolina, last year.) 

On top of that, the iconic Double Down Sandwich is still available for a few more days. The sandwich, which replaces the bun with two Extra Crispy filets, made its triumphant return on Monday, March 6, and it is expected to stick around for a full month. In a statement, Chavez said that KFC decided to "embrace the chaos" of the Double-D, after "nearly a decade of people begging for its return." 

Those additions don't happen without a few subtractions. KFC recently discontinued its Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, Popcorn Chicken Combo, Strawberry Lemonade, and Chocolate Chip Cookies. The company explained that those particular items were axed because they weren't available nationwide, because their sales weren't increasing, or both. (That doesn't mean KFC regulars were ready to let their faves go. KFC's Instagram post announcing the new nuggets still drew some comments like "Why get rid of popcorn chicken???" and "[G]etting rid of the popcorn chicken is insane.”)

A KFC spokesperson added that those changes were necessary to "make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023." And what's more exciting than potentially starting a Nugget War?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Taco Bell location
Taco Bell's Spiciest Menu Item From the '90s is Making a Comeback
KFC's Double-Down sandwich
After Almost a Decade KFC Is Bringing Back the Double Down
Nashville Hot Chicken Wings
KFC Is Getting Rid of 5 Popular Menu Items
Taco Bell's Cheesy Chicken Crispanada
Here's What's In Taco Bell's New Crispanada
KFC Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich and the KFC Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich
KFC Is Quietly Testing Two New Chicken Sandwiches
SAnzo Pomelo, Organic Dried Mango, Spicy Mango Chutney, Here Comes Truffle Goodles
7 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy in March
Chipotle's new Fajita Quesadilla
Chipotle Is Launching the Fajita Quesadilla, and It's all Thanks to TikTok
Popeye's Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Popeyes Hopes for Another Hit with New Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Heinz Beanz Pizza
Brits Can Finally Enjoy Frozen Baked Bean Pizza Again
Taco Bell's Triple Crunch Mexican Pizza
Don't Freak Out, but Taco Bell Is Testing Two New Mexican Pizzas
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's exclusive Walmart flavors
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Is Back — This Time at Stores Nationwide
Taco Bell enchirito
Taco Bell's Classic Enchirito Is Returning After Almost a Decade
KFC Finger Sporks
KFC Is Giving Away 'Finger Sporks' to Help You Enjoy Their Side Dishes
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
kfc-beyond-meat-FT-0819.jpg
KFC Adds Plant-Based Fried Chicken from Beyond Meat