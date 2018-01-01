Key West Travel Guide
F&W features insider restaurant picks from star local chef Norman Van Aken as well as fantastic hotels and the ultimate recipe for key lime pie.
Top Picks
Top Hotel
Marquesa Hotel
This elegant 1884 clapboard house is quiet and secluded place, but close to famous Duval Street. marquesa.comPlus: Best Hotels for Food Lovers
F&W Best List
Key West Road Trip
After leaving Miami for Key West, Route 1 heads over a chain of islands linked by 42 bridges surrounded by stunning water views.