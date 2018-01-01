Key West Travel Guide

F&W features insider restaurant picks from star local chef Norman Van Aken as well as fantastic hotels and the ultimate recipe for key lime pie.

Top Picks

Key West Restaurants

Top Hotel

Key West Travel: Marquesa Hotel

Marquesa Hotel

This elegant 1884 clapboard house is quiet and secluded place, but close to famous Duval Street. marquesa.com

Key West Travel: Half Shell Raw Bar

Key West Travel: Editor’s Pick

  “This is one of oldest spots in town, right on the water. It’s a nice place to grab a beer, and they have shuckers going through tons of Apalachicola oysters right in front of you.”—Norman Van Aken
Key West Travel: Key West Road Trip
F&W Best List

Key West Road Trip

After leaving Miami for Key West, Route 1 heads over a chain of islands linked by 42 bridges surrounded by stunning water views.

 

Recipes for Key Limes

 

