This Time-Saving Tool 'Goes Through a Block of Cheese in Seconds,' According to Amazon Shoppers

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on April 21, 2023
Published on April 21, 2023

Box graters are effective but notoriously hard to maneuver and keep steady — and cleaning them out tends to be a pain. Most people own one, but according to other, more enlightened, home cooks, there is a better way to grate cheese: A rotary grater. 

If you’re frustrated by how long it usually takes to grate a block of cheese, you might give a rotary grater a try. And right now, this one from Amazon with more than 4,000 perfect ratings is 33% off. 

Rotary Cheese Grater

Amazon

To buy: Keouke Rotary Cheese Grater, $24 (originally $36) at amazon.com

The way this grater works is simple: Drop the block of cheese inside the drum-shaped shredder through the port at the top. As you turn the z-shaped handle, the cheese rotates against the blades, which do all the shredding for you. The base even suctions to the countertop, so you don’t have to worry about it wobbling. 

This system is a serious upgrade from the box grater, with which the user has to do all the grating by hand, putting their fingers in danger of being scraped or cut. But on the rotary cheese grater, the cheese is held inside the shredder, so your fingers never even get near the blades. 

And cheese isn’t the only food that it can shred: Long vegetables like carrots or zucchini, as well as potatoes, can be julienned and sliced, thanks to the fact that it comes with three interchangeable blades. When you’re done, it's easy to take apart and rinse, but all the parts are dishwasher-safe, too. 

This rotary cheese grater has earned such high praise thanks to the fact that it's a major time-saver. One reviewer who bought this grater after surgery prevented them from using a box grater wrote that it can “shred an entire block of cheese in just a minute or two.”

Another reviewer found that it stays firmly suctioned to the counter while it's being used and they can easily shred a block of cheese without breaking a sweat. “I will never use an old grating block again after using this,” they wrote

Plus, the design protects against accidents that are common with box graters. “It’s better than scraping my knuckles with the handheld grater,” wrote another shopper

If you’ve been looking for a way to grate cheese that takes less time and less manual labor, this rotary cheese grater might be the solution you’ve been looking for. Grab it now while it's 33% off. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

