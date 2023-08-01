The Bear Might Wear Birks, but These Are the Shoes I Swear By After Working 8 Years in a Professional Kitchen

I think Carmy would like them, too.

By
Joe Morales
Joe Morales
Joe Morales
Joe Morales is a trained chef and Senior Commerce Editor focusing on food and drink, travel, and product reviews.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy on 'The Bear'
Photo:

Chuck Hodes / FX

The Bear, FX's hit show about a fine-dining chef who returns home to Chicago to run his family-owned sandwich restaurant after an unexpected death, dropped its newest season last month, and, not surprisingly, I'm still thinking about the food (that omelet, though?) and the fashion. But Carmy’s kitchen shoes are the one item that still seems to grab my attention. 

Carmy seamlessly makes the switch from Michelin-level chef's whites to vintage jeans and white shirts. He notably trades in his wooden clogs for the Birkenstock Tokio, a clog-style shoe that has the cork footbed people have come to know and love and has a leather upper body with a suede interior for added comfort. 

But here’s the thing, I was a professional chef for eight years, and even though you might think those Birkenstocks are great, these Keen shoes are just as stylish, more comfortable, and more affordable. Pair this shoe with the equally notable blue apron, and you're ready for any kitchen. 

Keen Utility Men’s PTC Slip-On II

Amazon KEEN Utility Men's PTC Slip On 2 Kitchen Clogs

Amazon

The Keen PTC Slip-On II is a cross between a clog and utility shoe with a leather upper sourced from an environmentally preferred premium leather that offers added foot protection, making it a perfect choice for those long hours in the kitchen. The easy slip-on design makes getting in and out of these shoes a snap while keeping your feet safe and comfortable. The shoe’s footbed is removable and replaceable and is molded onto a slip-resistant outsole and features a toe bumper for added protection. 

These slip-on shoes are also made with a focus on sustainability by using harvested waste products and ethically sourced materials and are free of PFCs (perfluorinated chemicals). The dirt- and water-repellent capabilities make cleaning them quick and easy by using a soft-bristled brush or hand towel. Beyond the culinary world, Keen Footwear has become synonymous with quality and comfort and are used across various professions like nursing and even movie production crews since they’re on their feet all day, too. 

Keen's slip-on shoes have been my go-to since culinary school because I like the classic clog look and feel but it provides more of a shoe vibe. Also, if we’re talking about fashion in the kitchen, they look great with any chef uniform or jeans. Besides all of that, they clean up great. In fact, since they're made from leather, you can clean them with leather cleaner and black shoe polish. The cushiony insole is an excellent shock absorber, and the toe bumper has been a lifesaver a time or two when I’ve run into crates, equipment, or just dropped containers. 

The kitchen can get pretty messy fast which means you're subjected to spills all day long. But I swear by these shoes no matter what the day throws at me. Grab a pair at Amazon today

At the time of publishing, the price started at $92.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Tout
7 Genius Amazon Finds You Need to Add to Your Kitchen in August, Starting at $12
KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer Tout
​​We've Tested 100+ Coffee Makers, and One of Our Spurge-Level Favorites Is Over $100 Off Right Now
Wine bottles and a glass
I've Traveled with Wine for Years, and This Is My $9 Secret to Keeping It Safe in My Suitcase
Related Articles
Best Kitchen Shoes
The 8 Best Kitchen Shoes, According to Our Tests
Calzuro clogs
Wearing Kitchen Shoes Will Change How You Cook
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy on 'The Bear'
Decoding Carmy's Cookbook Shelves on 'The Bear'
Essential Packing List for Portugalâs Wine Country
The Essential Packing List for Portugal’s Wine Country, According to an Editor
Cuisineart Food processor with olive oil
The 30 Kitchen Products Every Home Cook Needs
Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the 12 Worth Grabbing This Amazon Prime Day
All-Clad Brushed D5 Stainless Cookware Set 5-Ply Stainless Steel
The Best Kitchen Brands with Lifetime Warranties, According to Chefs Who Use Them
best bar stools, according to Food & Wine
The 7 Best Bar Stools of 2023, According to an Interior Designer
The Best Kitchen Aprons, According to Chefs
The 10 Best Kitchen Aprons, According to Chefs
best trivets
The Best Trivets for Protecting Your Countertops
Amazon Prime Day Best Deals on Knives Tout
The 19 Best Deals on Steak Knives, Knife Sets, and Chef’s Knives Before Prime Day Begins
Chef knife cutting an apple on a wooden cutting board
We Tested the Best Chef's Knife for Every Type of Task
best glass water bottles
The Best Glass Water Bottles and Tumblers to Use Every Day
Best Steak Houses in the US
18 Prime Steak Destinations in the U.S.
Best Drink Dispensers
The Best Drink Dispensers for Entertaining at Home
Backpack Cooler
The 7 Best Backpack Coolers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed