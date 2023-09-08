I Thought Indoor Bug Zappers Were Too Bulky and Loud to Use Indoors, Until I Tried This One

It’s on sale right now.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on September 8, 2023

Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap Tout
Photo:

Amazon

When the weather is warm, one of my favorite routines is to open all the windows in the living room and prop open the door to the backyard to circulate fresh air and fill the house with the clean scent of the outdoors. There’s just one downside, and it’s a big one: Mosquitoes and other flying critters always sneak into the house — and I am very prone to bug bites. But I recently tried an indoor insect trap, and I only wish I had started using one sooner. 

The Katchy indoor insect trap has maintained a bug-free zone in my home for the last month, and right now you can pick up one for yourself for just $40 — a worthwhile investment if you’re tired of mosquitoes disrupting your day. 

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap

Amazon Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquitos, Gnats, Moths, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper Traps for Inside Your Home

Amazon

I had never considered using an insect trap to zap the mosquitoes, thinking it would be bulky or loud. However, after the brand sent me the Katchy insect trap to try more than a month ago, I have been using it almost everyday. And with three cats and a diaper pail in the same house, it's undeniable that I needed some extra help keeping the house clear of flies. 

The Katchy trap is all black and cylindrical in shape, so it stands upright on any surface (no need to hang it from the wall). It has a handle at the top and weighs just over a pound, so it can be moved from room to room easily. The bottom of the trap unlatches to reveal a tray underneath the fan, where the glue board is placed. Once you switch it on, you might hear a slight whirring noise as the airflow and accompanying UV light attracts mosquitoes and fruit flies, but otherwise it goes nearly undetected in my house. In fact, I tucked it onto a bookshelf behind a houseplant and I barely notice it. 

Because the glue board is inside the trap, it hides all the dead bugs, which I really appreciate. This means I don’t need to see or be reminded of the dead mosquitoes until it's time to throw out the glue board. The only  downside is you do have to buy replacement glue boards separately. I’ve only had to replace mine twice in the last month, but how often you’ll switch yours out will depend on the degree of your bug problem. 

It’s effective at catching small  flying insects, so it can also be placed on the kitchen counter or near the garbage can or compost bin, in order to quell any clouds of gnats or fruit flies, in addition to mosquitos. 

If you’re looking for a discreet insect trap that you can use all year to keep your home clear of annoying bugs, this Katchy bug zapper will do the trick — now all that’s left to do is grab one while it’s still on sale. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $40.

