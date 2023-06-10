Lodge, Ninja, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are Nearly 70% Off at Amazon—These Are the Deals to Grab

In the mood for a kitchen refresh? Now is the perfect time to get started because there are some deals on kitchen at Amazon right now that you don’t want to miss.

Sorting through all the kitchen deals on Amazon can be time-consuming, but don’t worry we did all the work for you. Here, we compiled some of the retailer's most exciting deals on appliances and cookware from coveted brands like Lodge, Ninja, Cuisinart and many more. Our favorites include a Lodge cast iron skillet for only $20, an instant read thermometer that’s 68% off right now, and a Ninja indoor grill that will let you host cookouts even if you don’t have a backyard.

Need another reason to start looking for a new favorite appliance? Prices start at just $12. Keep scrolling for our picks, and score up to 68% off — at least until everything sells out.

The Best Amazon Kitchenware Deals Right Now

Rouuo Instant Read Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $50) at amazon.com

This meat thermometer with more than 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon features an LED screen and a probe that moves at a 180° angle. According to the brand, the thermometer displays a reading in as little as three seconds, and the light-up LED screen is easy to read. The upshot of such a fast-working thermometer is that it drastically reduces the risk of overcooking your hamburgers and steaks on the grill. One shopper wrote that it “takes the guesswork out of grilling,” and added that it “just doesn't get any simpler” than this.

Ninja 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

Amazon

To buy: $170 (originally $300) at amazon.com

No space for a bulky outdoor grill? Ninja has you covered. This 6-in-1 grill measures 15.75- by 16.54- by 11.1-inches so it fits comfortably on most kitchen counters, and it performs all the functions you want to get the most out of summer grilling. The grill grate can fit six steaks or hamburgers and if you’re planning on having a cookout, up to 24 hotdogs. However, it offers impressive versatility: The six functions include not just grill but, air crisp, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate. Right now it’s $130 off, but it won’t be for long.

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $36) at amazon.com

Perfect for people who stand for long periods in the kitchen, this cushioned kitchen mat takes some of the pressure and strain off your lower back, knees and feet. The beveled edges ensure that it stays in place on your kitchen floor, and it's easy to wipe clean of kitchen messes with a wet cloth. It has over 6,000 perfect ratings at Amazon thanks to the fact that it's “an excellent way of keeping your floors clean all the time and at the same time your feet more comfortable,” according to one shopper.

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

A cast iron skillet is an essential piece of cookware, so if you don’t have one already know is the time to grab one. At just $20, this Lodge model is incredibly affordable. Our testers named the Lodge 10.25-inch cast iron skillet their pick for the best overall cast iron skillet. They were impressed by its ability to evenly browned baked dishes, and noted that the nonstick surface leaves no crumbs of food behind. We called the heat distribution “consistent,” and added that “it is a great housewarming gift or present for anyone starting a new chapter.”

Cuisinart 2-Slice Toaster Oven

Amazon

To buy: $30 (originally $55) at amazon.com

This sleek white toaster looks good and if 19,000 five-star ratings proves anything, it performs well, too. It measures 6.5- by 11-by 7-inches so it fits neatly on the countertop without taking up too much space from your other appliances. And in a sea of fancy kitchen gadgets, this one is refreshingly simple to use. It accommodates two pieces of bread at a time, and features settings for bagels and defrosting frozen bread. At 46% off right now, it’s the perfect replacement for the crumb-filled toaster on your counter that you’ve been meaning to replace.

Farberware 8-Inch Chef’s Knife

Amazon

To buy: $12 (originally $20) at amazon.com

If you’re in the early stages of learning how to cook, you might be intimidated by knives. However, a chef’s knife is an essential tool for chopping, dicing, and slicing vegetables, fruit, and meat. This Farberware 8-inch chef’s knife is the perfect starter model. Not only is it affordable, but the ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold. It also comes with a convenient sheath that not only protects the blade but comes with its own sharpener, too.

Seropy Dish Drainer

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (originally $26) at amazon.com

This number one bestselling dish drainer is made from durable and rust-resistant stainless steel, and comes in five sizes so it fits over most kitchen sinks. This space saving device lets you dry dishes over the sink so that you don’t need to take up counter space with your dinnerware. However, it can hold up 33-pounds, so it can also be used as a rack for drying freshly washed produce. It’s also heat-resistant up to 400°F so it doubles as a trivet, too.

Luukemonde Electric Citrus Juicer

Amazon

To buy: $26 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Juicing citrus is one of the most painstaking kitchen tasks. Not only does it cause wrist pain, but it's also time consuming. This electric juicer will make your life so much easier. All the parts are dishwasher-safe, and much less messy than trying to squeeze a lemon with your bare hand. Plus, it has more than 4,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, and one shopper wrote that it makes “no loud noise, and it's easy to clean.” Another shopper added that it offers “great physical relief,” from manual juicing. For just $26, you’ll never have to squeeze a lemon again.

