These Glass Storage Containers That Shoppers Say ‘Keep Food Fresh Longer’ Are 45% Off

Leftovers and lunches to go are part of our everyday lives. How best to store and keep them fresh? There are different types of food storage containers out there, but some don’t do the job very well. Plastic containers are porous, get stained, and soak up smells. Plus, they don’t handle the microwave heat the best and can even crack in the freezer.

A better option is a set of glass storage containers. These vessels are up to anything: They can be thrown in the freezer, then put in the oven or microwave, and they can even go right to the table. If you’re looking for a new set, look no further. Shoppers are saying that this set “keeps food fresh longer,” and right now it’s 45% off, too.

Amazon

To buy: JoyJolt Glass Storage Containers with Lids, $36 (originally $65) at amazon.com

This 24-piece glass storage container set by JoyJolt locks in your food with airtight seals and nifty hinge clips that snap securely to the sides so there’s no leaks, even if the container tips over. The set has three shapes including round, rectangle, and square. It includes four containers in each shape meaning you get 12 containers in total.

They’re all made of borosilicate glass, making them tough, and according to the manufacturer, safe up to 1040°F. They’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup, too. However, the brand recommends washing the lids by hand to ensure the integrity of the seal. In addition, the set organizes beautifully in your cupboard or freezer, since each shape’s sizes nest inside each other. Bonus: You can select your favorite color from green, black, gray, and purple.

This storage set has over 3,600 five-star ratings because of how versatile each container is. One reviewer who bought this set wrote, “They’ve kept my fruit way more fresh for way longer,” and adds that there’s “such a good amount of sizes.”

Another shopper wrote that they are “glad they switched to glass” and that the containers work “wonderfully” and the clips “snap tightly.” Plus, these containers can “go anywhere from the freezer to the microwave and everywhere in between,” wrote another reviewer.

If you’re ready for fresher food and more versatile storage, get these glass storage containers from Amazon today. They won’t be 45% off for long.

At the time of publishing the price was $36.

