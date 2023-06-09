These Sleek Espresso Cups Keep Coffee ‘Warmer Longer,’ and They're 40% Off at Amazon

So many of my coffee cups sit abandoned in the cupboard while I scout around trying to find the perfect one. And that perfect one is hard to find, but once you find it, the coffee just tastes better.

Not only does a mug need to keep your coffee hot inside and cool to the touch on the outside, but it needs to be aesthetically pleasing to the eye. But we’re here to stop your search: There’s a great option available that covers all the bases for this vital morning ritual, and right now it’s only $14 at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: JoyJolt Savor Two-Piece Double-Wall Espresso Mugs, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com

This set comes with two double-wall insulated espresso mugs, each holding 5.4-ounces of your choice of drink. Keep one on hand for later use, or share a cup of espresso with another coffee enthusiast. Made of durable borosilicate glass that is heat and condensation-resistant, they are great to use for hot and cold drinks alike. Thanks to their double-wall design, lattes, and cappuccinos will stay warm and iced coffee will stay cold. Plus, there’s no need to use a coaster (unless you want to), as there’s no condensation running down these cups.

In case your drink needs to be reheated, these mugs are safe to put in the microwave or oven up to 350°F. You can even throw them in the freezer if you need your drink cold quickly, and wash them in the dishwasher.

Over 17,000 shoppers have given these espresso mugs five-star ratings, and not just for looks. Many say the cups keep their coffee “warmer longer,” too. One shopper wrote, “The inner air chamber inside these cups really help insulate your hot coffee, keeping it warmer longer than traditional ceramic cups.” Another added, “Love how they keep my coffee hot and my hands cool.”

A third reviewer summed it up best, writing, “They really do keep my hot beverages hot longer so I can enjoy my coffee or tea without it turning cold before I finish it.”

If you’re on the hunt for the cup that is just right for your morning routine, snatch up the JoyJolt Savor Two-Piece Double-Wall Espresso Mug Set. They’re on sale for just $14 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $14.

