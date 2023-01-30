The Secret to a Tidy Kitchen Drawer Is This $12 Utensil Organizer with a Clever Design You Have to See

Let’s face it: Your kitchen drawers can be a messy place. And if you see said drawers with an “out of sight, out of mind” mentality, chances are the place that hides away your flatware needs some attention. That’s where a cutlery organizer comes in, but not all are the same — we found a flatware drawer tray with space-saving features that won’t disappoint, and is just $12.

The Joseph Joseph brand is known for delivering nifty gadgets and gizmos aplenty, and this organizing find is a kitchen gem that continues to wow shoppers thanks to its compact build and clever design. It’s no wonder the tray is dubbed an Amazon bestseller and has earned more than 72,500 five-star ratings to date.

To buy: Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer, from $12 at amazon.com

All you have to do is look at the DrawerStore Compact Cutlery Organizer to see what makes it unique. The tray is designed with three deep-pocketed gaps to store forks, knives, and spoons; each one has a designated icon to keep things in order. It also has another compartment at the top that’s split in two for smaller cutlery like teaspoons or salad forks. And if you’re wondering, yes, it can comfortably store your entire 24-piece cutlery set.

And while it can hold plenty of forks, knives, and the like, you’ll love that it won’t take up a ton of space. That’s because each pocket essentially overlaps one another unlike other cutlery trays that space out your utensils side by side, thus taking up the entire drawer.

To ensure your drawer will close with this tool, be sure to measure. The Joseph Joseph tray accommodates drawers up to 8 centimeters in height and shoppers swear the tray fits their space, as long as you don’t overstuff or place it in a shallow area.

“My drawer was too full to the point of it not closing, so I knew I needed to get something to give myself more space,” wrote one reviewer. “It fits perfectly in my drawer and really freed some space up. I highly recommend!”

Because you’ll have more room to play with, you can spread out your spatulas, ladles, wooden spoons, and any other cooking tools you use. Better yet, you could do double-duty and get another drawer organizer for additional cutlery or even a block for kitchen knives.

The compact flatware tray has a non-slip bottom, so it won’t move around in the drawer when you close it. And it comes in nice, neutral colors like gray and muted blue to fit in with your existing decor.

“My fiancé and I just moved into an apartment with absurdly small drawers in the kitchen. This utensil storage solution was perfect,” wrote another person who calls the tray a “godsend for small drawers.” They explained the drawers are about 3 inches deep and said they could “fit lots of utensils in the slots.”

Anyone who needs help sorting out their kitchen drawer needs this Joseph Joseph cutlery organizer. And because it’s only $12, you can grab a few to keep things orderly in any drawer.