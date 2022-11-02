José Andrés' Portrait Goes on Display at the National Portrait Gallery

Back in January, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery announced that chef and humanitarian José Andrés — who continues to open new restaurants while also helping people around the globe through his charity World Central Kitchen — would be one of 2022's Portrait of a Nation honorees.

Needless to say, a portrait (or at least a decent one) takes time, and now, over nine months later, Andrés' portrait has finally been revealed along with the opening date for the exhibition where it can be viewed in person.

The portraits of all seven of this year’s recipients — which also include music legend Clive Davis, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, children's rights activist Marian Wright Edelman, presidential medical advisor Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams — will be on display as part of "The Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees" exhibition opening on November 10 at the National Portrait Gallery.

Focusing in on Andrés' portrait specifically (no offense, Clive, but we are a food publication), the work is titled José Andrés and the Olla de Barro that Feeds the World — a painting of oil on linen from Los Angeles-based Kadir Nelson, perhaps best known for his covers for the New Yorker dealing with the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The portrait is described as showing "José and his team amid battle and flood, determined in their mission to feed those in need," noting that the chef thought it was important "that the portrait was not just of him but also showed the community of brave and dedicated people that are the heart and backbone of World Central Kitchen." Meanwhile, the "Olla de Barro" in the title is a type of clay cooking pot which Andrés is depicted holding front and center in the work.

"Since 2001, the museum has collected portraits of living sitters and continues to expand its work with contemporary artists," Rhea L. Combs, director of curatorial affairs, stated. "We are incredibly fortunate that these artists have agreed to work with the museum to contribute to the visual history of our nation while celebrating this year’s Portrait of a Nation honorees."

All seven portraits will be on view on the museum’s first floor until October 22, 2023. Admission is free.