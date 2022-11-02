News José Andrés' Portrait Goes on Display at the National Portrait Gallery "José Andrés and the Olla de Barro that Feeds the World" was painted by artist Kadir Nelson. By Mike Pomranz Mike Pomranz Instagram Website Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.Expertise: beer and cider.Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email José Andrés. Photo: Shannon Finney / Getty Images; Kadir Nelson Back in January, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery announced that chef and humanitarian José Andrés — who continues to open new restaurants while also helping people around the globe through his charity World Central Kitchen — would be one of 2022's Portrait of a Nation honorees. Needless to say, a portrait (or at least a decent one) takes time, and now, over nine months later, Andrés' portrait has finally been revealed along with the opening date for the exhibition where it can be viewed in person. The portraits of all seven of this year’s recipients — which also include music legend Clive Davis, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, children's rights activist Marian Wright Edelman, presidential medical advisor Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams — will be on display as part of "The Portrait of a Nation: 2022 Honorees" exhibition opening on November 10 at the National Portrait Gallery. RELATED: José Andrés Didn't Want His World Central Kitchen Documentary to Feel Like a Reality Show Focusing in on Andrés' portrait specifically (no offense, Clive, but we are a food publication), the work is titled José Andrés and the Olla de Barro that Feeds the World — a painting of oil on linen from Los Angeles-based Kadir Nelson, perhaps best known for his covers for the New Yorker dealing with the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement. The portrait is described as showing "José and his team amid battle and flood, determined in their mission to feed those in need," noting that the chef thought it was important "that the portrait was not just of him but also showed the community of brave and dedicated people that are the heart and backbone of World Central Kitchen." Meanwhile, the "Olla de Barro" in the title is a type of clay cooking pot which Andrés is depicted holding front and center in the work. "Since 2001, the museum has collected portraits of living sitters and continues to expand its work with contemporary artists," Rhea L. Combs, director of curatorial affairs, stated. "We are incredibly fortunate that these artists have agreed to work with the museum to contribute to the visual history of our nation while celebrating this year’s Portrait of a Nation honorees." All seven portraits will be on view on the museum’s first floor until October 22, 2023. Admission is free. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit