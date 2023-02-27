Take a Johnnie Walker Whisky Cruise Through Northern Europe

Whisky tourism has steadily grown in popularity over the past few years, and now there's a new way for fans of the drink to partake in spirit-focused travel — on a cruise.

In February, Norwegian Cruise unveiled a Johnnie Walker whisky itinerary that journeys through Northern Europe, hosted by master blender Emma Walker, on its newest ship, the Norwegian Prima. And Walker is most certainly one to learn from, as the team at Norwegian explains, she "leads the Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist team based in Menstrie, Scotland, where she has access to more than ten million casks of maturing Scotch whisky."

The 14-day trip sets sail on Sept. 17, 2023. Throughout the sailing, Walker will lead tastings, seminars, and immersive experiences featuring a "wide range of aged whiskeys," as the cruise travels from London to Paris, Northern Ireland, and multiple stops in Iceland and Norway.

The Johnnie Walker whisky cruise is part of the seventh installment in Norwegian's Meet the Winemaker series, which "offers a rare opportunity to get one-on-one exposure to esteemed winemakers and their collection of wines, all while visiting multiple destinations and enjoying an unforgettable vacation aboard our innovative fleet," Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. Of course, this time with the whisky twist.

Other noteworthy experiences in the series feature Antonio Hidalgo of the Spanish Sherry house Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana and winemaker Salvatore Ferragamo of The Il Borro estate in Tuscany.

As for the ship itself, the Norwegian Prima claims to have the most outdoor deck space of any new cruise ship.



"With an overnight stay in Reykjavik, you have plenty of time to discover all the region offers, from visiting an active volcano to exploring a glacier-frozen wonderland or the scenic coastal lowlands," reads the voyage description. "In Stravanger, enjoy a boat tour of Lysefjord to view one of Norway's most spectacular wonders, the Pulpit Rock, which juts out over 1,500 feet above the sea. Then conclude your holiday with a tour of London's most iconic sites or journey to famous Stonehenge and marvel at the ancient stone formations."



