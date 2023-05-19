Score Editor-Loved John Boos Cutting Boards While They're Over 50% Off at Target

Including our top-recommended pick.

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

Published on May 19, 2023

We all need a trusty cutting board, and few brands have the same reputation as John Boos. Known for everything from its massive blocks, to its simple everyday cutting boards, its boards are always equally as beautiful as they are functional. 

But, they're also pricey. And, for those of us that have dreamed of scoring one of our own, but never wanted to pay full price, you're in luck. There are upwards of 50 options on sale at Target right now in every type of wood Boos carries. We rounded up 11 of the best deals for you to shop, with discounts over 50% off. 

Best John Boos Board Deals at Target

John Boos sells its boards in three types of wood: Maple, which is typically the least expensive, cherry wood, and walnut wood (the most expensive). You can’t really go wrong with any of them, so it might be a good bet to pick which shade of wood you think would fit best in your kitchen space. 

The North-American maple wood is lighter and more neutral in tone, and there are tons of options on sale. This 20-by-15-inch board is our top-recommended cutting board. It’s very simple — it features a flat, edge-grain wood design with rounded edges. It still has a thick, John Boos design style. We love that it can be used on both sides, which doubles the board’s lifespan. 

Northern Maple Hard Wood Reversible Kitchen Cutting Board

Target

To buy: John Boos Chop-N-Slice Maple Wood Reversible Cutting Board, 20-by-15-Inch, $87 (originally $117) at target.com

Plus, the maple wood is sustainably sourced. John Boos’ maple boards also have the ability to help prevent the build-up of bacteria with the addition of the brand’s mineral oil and board cream, so they’re certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, which is another reason why we love them. This is your pick if you want something simple, not too pricey, but still effective. 

Another maple wood option is this marked down 24-by-18-by-2.25-inch block. It’s similar in size to our other favorite Boos board, which is 30 inches long, but this version is nearly $70 off at Target. It has the classic John Boos look that we know and love — a thick, sharp-edged block that’s ready to display right on your countertop. We love that this version has recessed finger grips to help you lift and flip it with ease, since it’s a bit heavier than other boards. 

Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block

Target

To buy: John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Butcher Block, 24-by-18-by-2.25-Inch, $201 (originally $270) at target.com

If you want a wood that’s slightly darker and warmer in tone, the sustainably sourced American cherry wood is for you. And there are tons of pieces on sale, like this round block that’s 52% off. Nearly all of the Boos boards are fit for serving charcuterie or other snacks at a party, but this one takes it a step further. 

It’s round and 18-inches in diameter, so it won’t take up too much space, but you’ll still be able to fit a decent amount of snacks on it. It’s 1.5-inches thick too, with the signature Boos logo printed on the side. 

Cherry Wood 18 Inch x 1.5 Inch Tall Round Reversible Cutting Board

Target

To buy: John Boos Cherry Wood Tall Round Reversible Butcher Block, 18-by-1.5-Inch , $82 (originally $171) at target.com

The third wood type, American walnut, is the darkest of the three. It has both cool and warm tones, with pops of light wood as well. Walnut wood is rarer, which is why it’s more expensive than the cherry and maple. 

One show-stopping pick that’s on sale is this 18-by-18-by-3-inch chopping block. It’s thick and square, and will likely live on your countertop. That shouldn’t be a problem either, since the board features that classic checker-like design to show all of the different grain-shades. You’ll get grips on each side to help you flip it or carry it as well. Now’s the time to grab this one, since it’s 44% off. 

Classic Collection Walnut Wood Edge Grain Reversible Butcher Chopping Block

Target

To buy: John Boos Classic Collection Walnut Wood Edge Grain Reversible Butcher Block, 18-by-18 -by-3-Inch, $429 (originally $761) at target.com

Some Boos boards also come with grooves, if that’s something you’re after, like this walnut wood option that's below $150. It’s ideal if you plan to use it a lot for chopping fruit, or if you plan to use it to carve proteins. And best of all, if you want to use it without the board without groove, just flip the board over to reveal a smooth, flat side for more surface area. 

Thick Au Jus Carving Cutting Board with Deep Juice Groove

Target

To buy: John Boos Walnut Wood Reversible Carving Cutting Board with Deep Juice Groove, 17-by-21-by-1.5-inch, $143 (originally $228) at target.com

All Boos boards require a bit of maintenance with mineral oil or a bit of board cream. You can score a set of these items from Boos, plus a brush to apply it with, on sale as well. Some discounted boards even come with maintenance tools on their own, like this maple one

You can shop all of these deals and more on sale at Target right now. With prices starting below $50, now’s the time to grab a cutting board. And they’d make a great Father’s Day gift you can snag early. Shop even more deals below. 

Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block Cutting Board

Target

To buy: John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block, 16-by-10-by-1 Inch, $49 (originally $74) at target.com

Maple Wood Edge Grain Round Chopping Block and Natural Beeswax Maintenance Cream

Target

To buy: John Boos Maple Wood Edge Grain Round Chopping Block with Maintenance Cream, 18-by-18-by-3 Inches, $268 (originally $439) at target.com

Reversible Square Cutting Board Block with Juice Groove

Target

To buy: John Boos Maple Wood Reversible Square Cutting Board with Juice Groove, 23.75-by-23.75-by-1.5 Inch, $237 (originally $374)  at target.com

Walnut Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block

Target

To buy: John Boos Walnut Wood Edge Grain Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block, 18-by-12-by-1.5-Inch, $193 (originally $260) at target.com

Thick Reversible Cutting Board Block

Target

To buy: John Boos Cherry Wood Reversible Cutting Board Block, 18-by-12-by-1.5 Inch, $118 (originally $159) at target.com

Maple Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block and Maintenance Set

Target

To buy: John Boos Maple Reversible Kitchen Butcher Block Cutting Board with Maintenance Set, 8-by-12-by-1.25-Inc, $97 (originally $129) at target.com

