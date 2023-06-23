Ice Cream Trucks Can Get Free Maintenance at Jiffy Lube This Summer

What is it about the summer season that perfectly attunes our ears to detect the faintest jingle of an ice cream truck's siren song in the distance? Despite the joy and seemingly endless supply of enthusiasm at the sight of an ice cream truck, the business of bringing soft serve and other ice cream novelties directly to customers can be a tough one. But one national chain of car care centers is hoping to lend truck owners a hand this summer.

Citing burdensome rising operational costs, Jiffy Lube has teamed with iconic ice cream maker Good Humor to offer free vehicle maintenance to ice cream trucks and vans. The announcement from the brands states that "any ice cream truck that meets the Jiffy Lube vehicle qualifications can apply for a complimentary maintenance voucher that can be used at participating Jiffy Lube locations while supplies last."

To further celebrate ice cream truck season, Good Humor will also host ice cream socials at select Jiffy Lube locations featuring games, giveaways, and, of course, free ice cream treats.

"Summer is a busy travel time for consumers, as well as ice cream truck drivers, so we're excited to work with Good Humor to keep ice cream trucks rolling throughout neighborhoods all summer long," Anna Bellamy, brand team lead for Jiffy Lube International, Inc. said. "By helping to keep ice cream trucks on the road, we hope to not only help to preserve this nostalgic element of summer but also let consumers know that we can help keep their vehicle on the road, rolling all summer long too!"

"At Good Humor, we are committed to ensuring that ice cream vendors have the resources and opportunities to be successful, and we are thrilled to team up with Jiffy Lube to lessen the burden that the cost of vehicle maintenance can cause," said Tracy Shepard-Rashkin, senior brand manager for Good Humor. "Ice cream truck drivers have always been there to spread joy to us, and we are honored to have the chance to return the favor."

Ice cream truck drivers can apply for their free maintenance vouchers at JiffyLube.com/KeepSummerRolling. But non-drivers can also click that link to locate a Jiffy Lube-hosted Good Humor ice cream social near them.

