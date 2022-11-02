You're Not Dreaming: This Jet-Puffed 'Marshmallow' Pillow Is a Very Real Product

It’s a classic joke: I dreamt I was eating a giant marshmallow, and when I woke up, my pillow was gone. (Apparently, it’s attributed to the late British comedian Tommy Cooper. Who knew?) But the marshmallow makers at Jet-Puffed apparently began wondering why a pillow couldn’t be similar to a giant marshmallow — because they've made their own.

Announced today in honor of the potential permanent end of Daylight Saving Time after this year, Jet-Puffed has started selling a limited-edition Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Pillow. "The pillow mirrors the brand's jet-puffing technology, a process used since the 1950s that adds the perfect amount of air into its marshmallows," the brand explains. As for their design, these queen size pillows are made from "luxurious white satin" and are stuffed with 100 percent recycled poly fiber fill. Additional touches include imagery of the brand's "iconic Puff Pals" and an official "Jet-Puffed tag of approval for a good night’s sleep."

JET-PUFFED Marshmallow Pillow. Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

But just how similar is the pillow to a marshmallow? The term "mirrors" does a lot of heavy lifting in their initial explanation, so we pushed for some details. "While our pillow doesn't use the exact technology designed to make our marshmallows the fluffiest and puffiest, we made sure that the experience mirrored that of our marshmallows," the brand added. "From the luxurious white satin to the fluffy poly-fill, we hope that fans feel like they are sleeping on a marshmallow when they lay their head down to rest on our pillow."

These pillows are currently for sale on Amazon at a very special price: $1.79 — the same as the average cost of a bag of actual Jet-Puffed marshmallows. As of this writing, they're currently sold out, but a Jet-Puffed representative told Food & Wine they're hoping to restock soon.

When that happens, act fast — otherwise the closest you may be able to come to using one is an actual bag of Jet-Puffed marshmallows, which I don't think anyone, even Jet-Puffed, would recommend for getting a good night’s sleep.