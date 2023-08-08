S'mores Shoes Are Here for Cozy End-of-Summer Vibes

Finding a soft and squishy pair of shoes nowadays is easy (we're looking at you, Crocs). But finding a soft and squishy pair that fit well can be more difficult. Enter Jet-Puffed. Yes, as in the marshmallow manufacturer Jet-Puffed. As an expert in all things squishy, it's teamed up with a shoe brand to bring us some peak-summer snack-inspired footwear: the S'mores Shoe.

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

To make this cozy shoe come to life, Jet-Puffed collaborated with Kizik, a company specializing in hands-free, slip-on shoes that (usually) don't look like slip-on shoes. In fact, the two brands tout that aspect in their press release, reminding us that slip-on shoes are ideal for when your hands are covered in sticky marshmallow goo.

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

While not expressly plush in the footbed (in other words, not so Crocs-like), the pillowy shoes do bear a striking resemblance to a toasted marshmallow, with the golden brown tops fading into the white soles. Style-wise, they mostly closely resemble the foam-soled Kizik Roamer but with a unique quilted top that invokes the puffiness of marshmallows. They're available in women's sizes 6 to 14.5 and men's sizes 4.5 to 13.

"At Jet-Puffed, we take s'mores season very seriously as we aim to bring light and fluffy enjoyment to family and friends around the campfire," Christina Brown, associate brand manager at Jet-Puffed, said. "With nearly 40 million bags of our marshmallows sold over the summer season, the S'mores Shoe is a sweet treat for your feet—reminding you that Jet-Puffed marshmallows are the perfect ingredient for your summer s'mores."

The limited-edition S'mores Shoe goes on sale today, August 8, ahead of National S'mores Day on August 10. Each pair costs $119 and is available exclusively on kizik.com.