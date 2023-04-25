News These Marshmallows Change Color When You Toast Them And we don't just mean golden brown. By Sabrina Medora Sabrina Medora Sabrina Medora is a freelance food writer and editor based in San Diego. Medora is the founder of Un-Plated a national platform dedicated to telling stories that celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry. Her work has appeared in Eater, The Kitchn, Plate Magazine, Wine Enthusiast, San Diego Magazine, and others. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 25, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of JET-PUFFED The marshmallow makers at Jet-Puffed already know a thing or two about getting festive thanks to their seasonal takes like candy corn-flavored marshmallows for Halloween and pastel-colored "bunnymallows" for Easter. But now the brand is taking that colorful concept even further by adding color-changing treats to the mix. Courtesy of JET-PUFFED Keen to brighten up the bonfire season (last year they released glow-in-the-dark packaging), Jet-Puffed's new limited-edition marshmallows will actually change colors when met with direct heat. While Jet-Puffed is remaining tight-lipped about what the secret ingredient is and how it works, we do know that the marshmallows are now available in two color-changing varieties: pink marshmallows that will turn orange and blue marshmallows that will turn green. The transformation occurs about 10 seconds after being exposed to a flame. Pepsi Created Marshmallow, Chocolate, and Graham Cracker Sodas You Can Mix into Your Own S'mores Soda Color-changing foods continue to be a major trend from spirits and beer to cereal and even noodles, so these transforming marshmallows are in good company. "With color-changing foods and beverages on the rise, we knew this was a trend we could lean into and introduce to campfires across the country, just in time for those summer night s’mores," Megan Sommerdyke of the Jet-Puffed team said. "As a brand who is here to puff up any moment, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our fluffy puffy marshmallows to fans.”" Courtesy of JET-PUFFED Ready to have some colorful fun with your fire-roasted snacks? The Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows are available for $2.99 in grocery stores nationwide until September or, as Jet-Puffed calls it, "the end of s’more season." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit