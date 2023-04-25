The marshmallow makers at Jet-Puffed already know a thing or two about getting festive thanks to their seasonal takes like candy corn-flavored marshmallows for Halloween and pastel-colored "bunnymallows" for Easter. But now the brand is taking that colorful concept even further by adding color-changing treats to the mix.



Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

Keen to brighten up the bonfire season (last year they released glow-in-the-dark packaging), Jet-Puffed's new limited-edition marshmallows will actually change colors when met with direct heat. While Jet-Puffed is remaining tight-lipped about what the secret ingredient is and how it works, we do know that the marshmallows are now available in two color-changing varieties: pink marshmallows that will turn orange and blue marshmallows that will turn green. The transformation occurs about 10 seconds after being exposed to a flame.



Color-changing foods continue to be a major trend from spirits and beer to cereal and even noodles, so these transforming marshmallows are in good company. "With color-changing foods and beverages on the rise, we knew this was a trend we could lean into and introduce to campfires across the country, just in time for those summer night s’mores," Megan Sommerdyke of the Jet-Puffed team said. "As a brand who is here to puff up any moment, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our fluffy puffy marshmallows to fans.”"

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

Ready to have some colorful fun with your fire-roasted snacks? The Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows are available for $2.99 in grocery stores nationwide until September or, as Jet-Puffed calls it, "the end of s’more season."

