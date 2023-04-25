These Marshmallows Change Color When You Toast Them

And we don't just mean golden brown.

By
Sabrina Medora
Sabrina Medora

Sabrina Medora is a freelance food writer and editor based in San Diego. Medora is the founder of Un-Plated a national platform dedicated to telling stories that celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry. Her work has appeared in Eater, The Kitchn, Plate Magazine, Wine Enthusiast, San Diego Magazine, and others.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
JET-PUFFED Color Changing Marshmallows
Photo:

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

The marshmallow makers at Jet-Puffed already know a thing or two about getting festive thanks to their seasonal takes like candy corn-flavored marshmallows for Halloween and pastel-colored "bunnymallows" for Easter. But now the brand is taking that colorful concept even further by adding color-changing treats to the mix.

JET-PUFFED Color Changing Marshmallows

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

Keen to brighten up the bonfire season (last year they released glow-in-the-dark packaging), Jet-Puffed's new limited-edition marshmallows will actually change colors when met with direct heat. While Jet-Puffed is remaining tight-lipped about what the secret ingredient is and how it works, we do know that the marshmallows are now available in two color-changing varieties: pink marshmallows that will turn orange and blue marshmallows that will turn green. The transformation occurs about 10 seconds after being exposed to a flame.

Color-changing foods continue to be a major trend from spirits and beer to cereal and even noodles, so these transforming marshmallows are in good company. "With color-changing foods and beverages on the rise, we knew this was a trend we could lean into and introduce to campfires across the country, just in time for those summer night s’mores," Megan Sommerdyke of the Jet-Puffed team said. "As a brand who is here to puff up any moment, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our fluffy puffy marshmallows to fans.”"

JET-PUFFED Color Changing Marshmallows

Courtesy of JET-PUFFED

Ready to have some colorful fun with your fire-roasted snacks? The Jet-Puffed color-changing marshmallows are available for $2.99 in grocery stores nationwide until September or, as Jet-Puffed calls it, "the end of s’more season."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
"Wheat Harvest Ballet," 2006
Photographs That Changed the Way We Eat
Creamy Supergreen Risotto with Caramelized Garlic
Italian Chefs Are Reinventing Risotto, and It's More Delicious Than Ever
Creamy Supergreen Risotto with Caramelized Garlic
30 Recipes to Make in April
Whisky is poured into two glasses
56 American Whiskies Under $100 You Need to Try
Matzo with Horseradish Butter
How to Make the Best Passover Seder Plate
Most Important American Craft Beers
The 25 Most Important American Craft Beers Ever Brewed
Poblanos Rellenos de Picadillo Dulce
Poblanos Rellenos de Picadillo Dulce
1 hrs
Zoey Xinyi Gong
How Traditional Chinese Medicine Combines Health and Culinary Traditions
Tamarind Pate de Fruit
How to Cook with Citric Acid, According to a Pastry Chef
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Spring Cookbooks for 2023
19 Best New Spring Cookbooks of 2023
A mosaic dragon wall at Invigatorium
Do Restaurant Spaces Exist for Art or Instagram?
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
Cookbooks of 2022
The 20 Best Cookbooks of 2022, According to F&W Editors
Whoopie pies
The Best Snack in Every State