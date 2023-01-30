Jars of Rao's Soup Recalled for Containing the Wrong Soup

You may want to check your pantry.

Published on January 30, 2023
If you recently purchased a jar of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, you might want to take it out of your pantry and make sure it’s labeled correctly. Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc, which owns the Rao’s brand, has issued a voluntary recall of some jars of its Chicken & Gnocchi soup because — despite what’s printed on the label — it could contain Vegetable Minestrone soup. 

According to the recall announcement, these jars of mislabeled Chicken & Gnocchi have been flagged because Vegetable Minestrone soup contains egg. The Chicken & Gnocchi soup does not contain egg, so its packaging does not note the presence of this possible allergen. “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the announcement reads. (It’s important to note that the recall does not include any jars of Vegetable Minestrone soup.) 

The affected jars of Chicken & Gnocchi soup were sold in 16-ounce clear jars, and have the following information printed on the top of each jar:  Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015. (If you don’t want to look at the fine print, you can just eyeball the soup itself. Actual jars of Chicken & Gnocchi have a creamy greenish color, while the Vegetable Minestrone soup is a deep red.) 

The recalled jars were available in retailers between December 8, 2022, and January 27, 2023. They were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. 

Walmart is one of the retailers that sold some of the affected jars; a spreadsheet showing a list of more than 4,000 stores that may have stocked the mislabeled soups is available on its website

So far, no illnesses connected to the labeling issue have been reported. Anyone who purchased the affected jars of Chicken & Gnocchi soup is encouraged to return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund. Rao’s customers who have questions regarding the recall may call the company at 1-800-466-3623.

