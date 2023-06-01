Jack Link's Is Hosting a Jerky-Themed 'Meat Retreat' — Here's How to Score a Spot

Reservations will be up for grabs on National Jerky Day, of course.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 1, 2023
Jack Linkâs Meat Retreat
Photo:

Courtesy of Jack Linkâs

In 2012, Wisconsin-based jerky brand Jack Link’s launched an annual celebration of all things dried meat by establishing National Jerky Day. At the same time, then-governor Scott Walker declared that June 12 would also be commemorated as a Wisconsin-wide day of Jerky Pride, in honor of the brand’s ongoing contributions to the state.

Every year, Jack Link’s finds new and interesting ways to mark its holiday, whether that’s displaying a three-story high bag of jerky in Manhattan’s Gansevoort Plaza, or putting adventurous contestants through a series of challenges in Arizona. (The winners collected $10,000 and a year’s supply of jerky.)

For this June’s Jerky Day, Jack Link’s is welcoming a handful of lucky guests to an all-expenses paid “Meat Retreat” at the Bar W Guest Ranch, a dude ranch in Whitefish, Montana. These four-day, three-night stays will be up for grabs on a first come, first serve basis on the Jack Link’s Meat Retreat website on June 12. (For additional details — like what time the reservations will officially launch — you’ll need to follow the @JackLinksJerky Instagram account.)

Jack Linkâs Meat Retreat

Courtesy of Jack Linkâs

“Jack Link’s declared National Jerky Day in 2012 simply to celebrate meat snacks — we’ve significantly turned up the heat since then,” Tracy Fleischhacker Quigley, Senior Brand Director, Jack Link’s, said in a statement. “This year, we created an immersive, five-sense experience that will be seared into the minds of our meat-loving guests for years to come.”

The lucky guests will spend their days riding the ranch’s extensive trail network on horseback, getting roping lessons, wading into crystal clear streams to fly fish, and doing a bit of leather-crafting. In the evenings, Jack Link’s promises a legit campfire singalong, and “a good ole hootenanny with line dancing.”

A private chef will also be catering the stay, cooking up a carnivore-centric menu that includes marinated flank steak bruschetta with a jerky-infused cream sauce, teriyaki beef and bison meatballs, tomahawk steaks, and New York-style cheesecake with a jerky and graham cracker crust.

Jack Linkâs Meat Retreat
Jack Linkâs Meat Retreat
PHOTO:

Courtesy of Jack Linkâs
PHOTO:

Courtesy of Jack Linkâs

As for the accommodations, those will be on-theme too, with a specially designed Beef Stick bed, meat-printed sheets, and all the jerky guests can chew through in four days. There’s also a morning wakeup call from Sasquatch himself (or at least a worthy imitator) and a “Marination Station” trough-turned-jacuzzi for a post-campfire relaxation session.

Jack Linkâs Meat Retreat

Courtesy of Jack Linkâs

Jack Link’s hasn’t yet specified how many guests it will welcome to the Meat Retreat, but we’re assuming it’s a pretty exclusive experience, so you might want to set an alarm and warm up your double-clicking fingers. If you miss out, there’s no reason you can’t still find a way to celebrate National Jerky Day on June 12 — but every bite might taste a little bit like jealousy.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Raw sliced Venison Ribs on wooden background
Best Places to Buy Wild Game Meat Online
The Best Domestic Hotels for Food
The 15 Best Hotels for Food in the U.S.
Assorted meats at Publican Quality Meats
The Best Butcher Shops and Meat Markets in America
The Glacier Express connects the ski resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz
This Glamorous Train Lets You Eat Your Way Through the Swiss Alps
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
Jess Pryles
Meet the Women at the Forefront of Texas Barbecue
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
images-sys-fw200609_dosbrisas.jpg
Cowboy Junkie
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Best Steak in the U.S.: Los Angeles
Best Steak in the U.S.
Jack Linkâs Dorito's Spicy Sweet Chili and Jack Linkâs Flaminâ Hot Original flavored beef jerky and meat sticks
This New Jerky Tastes Like Your Favorite Chips
Iowa 80
The Best Gas Station and Truck Stop Food in America
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
Columbia Restaurant
The Oldest Restaurant in Every State