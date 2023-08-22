You Can Score Free Tacos Every Single Tuesday, Forever, at This Fast Food Chain

Taco John's surrendered its trademark on the phrase "Taco Tuesday" earlier this summer, giving restaurants in 49 states the right to use the phrase as they see fit. It's been good news both for taco lovers and their wallets, thanks to deals like Taco Bell's free Doritos Locos Tacos every Tuesday through September 5, and now, Jack in the Box's free taco deals from now until, well, forever.

According to a statement from Jack in the Box, the chain is giving away two tacos free with any purchase starting today, Tuesday, August 22, until "you run out of hot sauce." It added, "We're picking up where Taco Bell is leaving taco lovers off because Jack in the Box is here for you Tuesday and Tuesnight, not just until Sept. [5]."

And yes, in case you didn't catch that, just for a little added differentiation, Jack in the Box is calling its promotion "Taco Tuesnight," so you know it's entirely different from other Taco Tuesday options.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell’s free Doritos Locos Tacos are still available at participating Taco Bell locations throughout the nation, however, are limited to one taco per person, per day. And, to get your taco delivered, it must be placed through the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell is, however, building to a massive Taco Tuesday celebration on Tuesday, September 12, when it plans to open its “$5 million taco tab” on DoorDash. The tab will cover a portion of any order from any participating restaurant on the platform that sells Mexican cuisine, not just from Taco Bell. The one caveat for this one is that, unfortunately, it isn’t available in New Jersey because Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar has retained its own “Taco Tuesday” trademark in that state. But maybe those living in Jersey can just hop over to a neighboring state to take advantage of the deal.