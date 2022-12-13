J.A. Henckels’ Self-Sharpening Knife Set Is the Perfect Gift — and It’s 52% Off Right Now

All you have to do is wrap them up.

Published on December 13, 2022

Henckels Statement 7-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set
Knives are the backbone of every kitchen. Think about it: Is there an ingredient that doesn’t get cut, chopped, sliced, or diced by your chef knife at some point along its journey to your plate? Having a quality set of knives is essential for any home or professional cook, and because of that, they don’t come cheap. 

We found a set that actually might — and it’s one of our favorites from J.A. Henckels. If you head online to Target now, you can grab this online-exclusive deal and save up to 52% off. 

A deal like this doesn’t come along very often, and especially not on such a quality set of cutlery. 

These knives are all made from a high-carbon stainless steel, a metal that makes them more durable and also requires less frequent maintenance (meaning less sharpening needed). The brand also says that the knives are forged from a single rod of stainless steel, which helps make them even more durable and less likely to chip or break. Bottom line: These knives are strong, ready, and able to tackle any task in the kitchen. 

Henckels Statement 7-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set

Target

To buy: J.A. Henckels 7-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set, $120 (originally $251) at target.com

If you’re looking for another reason to pick up these quality knives, there’s more. This set from J.A. Henckels has everything you need, including four knives —  paring, utility, santoku, and a chef’s knife — in addition to a set of shears, all bundled and stored nicely in this knife block. 

And this knife block does more than just store knives. It also automatically sharpens them for you. Don’t just take our word for it, shoppers are obsessed with this feature. Take one Target reviewer, who writes that “love how sharp the blades are and the thought that every time I put or remove any of my knives they are being sharpened.” Another adds that “not having to sharpen knives manually is a major plus.” 

The handles are comfortable, ergonomic, and most importantly, water resistant. According to the brand, they are dishwasher-safe, but it is recommended to wash them by hand so they last longer. Either way, this set of knives is easy to care for, and should last for many meals to come. 

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your knives this year, or you have someone on your gift list who’s looking for a new set for a new home or apartment, this Target deal is worth your investment. Jump on this sale while it’s still happening and grab a quality set of knives from Target while they’re still 52% off. 

