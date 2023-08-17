This Bestselling Trash Can Is a 'Majestic Beauty' and Shoppers Are Completely Smitten

Just the thought of emptying the trash makes me recoil. But even though it’s not my number one favorite chore to do, it is a necessary one. And there’s one thing I know to be true: A good trash can help make this household chore a little more pleasant.

Thankfully, trash cans have come a long way. These important, and necessary, tools can now be a sleek and classy addition to our kitchens. If you’re in need of a new one, Amazon shoppers say this is the best trash can they’ve ever owned, and right now, it’s over 30% off.

iTouchless SoftStep 13.2-Gallon Trash Can

Amazon

The iTouchless SoftStep trash can is a good addition to any kitchen. Rectangular in shape, and measuring 17- by 13- by 15-inches, this slim 13.2-gallon trash can is a space-saver that fits snugly against a wall or at the end of a kitchen counter. It has a removable liner that can be used and rinsed out and is compatible with 13-gallon tall trash bags.

There are a few attractive bonuses with this trash can. First: It’s hands-free. Simply step on the pedal, and the lid opens and closes (and silently). Second: It’s odor-free. According to the brand, an AbsorbX filter keeps all smells neutralized. Just be sure to change the filter every three months. And lastly, the fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant stainless steel ensures that this trash can is never an eyesore.

The iTouchless trash can has shoppers at Amazon smitten, earning over 12,800 five-star ratings for its stylish looks and outstanding performance. One shopper describes this as a “beautiful beast of a trashcan” and likes that the foot-operated lid keeps their hands from getting dirty. They add that the stainless steel is really “smudge-free.”

“This trash can was worth every penny,” another customer writes. They add that they really like that the “bag always stays put,” instead of sliding out.

Bottom line: The iTouchless step can shows off its beauty, even while doing one of the dirtiest jobs in the house. Grab one today while it's on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $88.

