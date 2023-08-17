This Bestselling Trash Can Is a 'Majestic Beauty' and Shoppers Are Completely Smitten

You will fall in love with it too.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

QT: TrashCan Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

Just the thought of emptying the trash makes me recoil. But even though it’s not my number one favorite chore to do, it is a necessary one. And there’s one thing I know to be true: A good trash can help make this household chore a little more pleasant. 

Thankfully, trash cans have come a long way. These important, and necessary, tools can now be a sleek and classy addition to our kitchens. If you’re in need of a new one, Amazon shoppers say this is the best trash can they’ve ever owned, and right now, it’s over 30% off.

iTouchless SoftStep 13.2-Gallon Trash Can

Amazon iTouchless SoftStep 13.2 Gallon Step Trash Can

Amazon

The iTouchless SoftStep trash can is a good addition to any kitchen. Rectangular in shape, and measuring 17- by 13- by 15-inches, this slim 13.2-gallon trash can is a space-saver that fits snugly against a wall or at the end of a kitchen counter. It has a removable liner that can be used and rinsed out and is compatible with 13-gallon tall trash bags.

There are a few attractive bonuses with this trash can. First: It’s hands-free. Simply step on the pedal, and the lid opens and closes (and silently). Second: It’s odor-free. According to the brand, an AbsorbX filter keeps all smells neutralized. Just be sure to change the filter every three months. And lastly, the fingerprint-proof and smudge-resistant stainless steel ensures that this trash can is never an eyesore. 

The iTouchless trash can has shoppers at Amazon smitten, earning over 12,800 five-star ratings for its stylish looks and outstanding performance. One shopper describes this as a “beautiful beast of a trashcan” and likes that the foot-operated lid keeps their hands from getting dirty. They add that the stainless steel is really “smudge-free.”

“This trash can was worth every penny,” another customer writes. They add that they really like that the “bag always stays put,” instead of sliding out. 

Bottom line: The iTouchless step can shows off its beauty, even while doing one of the dirtiest jobs in the house. Grab one today while it's on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $88.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Williams Sonoma All Clad Sale Tout
All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 50% Off at Williams Sonoma Right Now, and We Found the 9 Best Deals
Cuisinart CBP-300 Cast Iron Basting Pot and Brush Tout
This Now-$20 Cast Iron Grilling Tool Is Essential for Backyard Pitmasters, According to Amazon Shoppers
Italian Beef Sandwich
'The Bear’ Inspired Me to Buy This Meat Slicer to Make Italian Beef—and It's 20% Off Right Now
Related Articles
Rubbermaid Elite Dual Stream Step-on Trash Can in a kitchen
The 8 Best Trash Cans for Your Kitchen
Target Camping Tout
Target Has Everything You Need to Build the Perfect Camp Kitchen for Summer, with Prices Starting at $6
Amazon Freelance: New in Home
These Genius New Releases from Amazon Are the Perfect Additions to Your Home for Summer—and Prices Start at $11
Best Recycling Bins
The Best Recycling Bins for Every Kitchen
Roundup: Amazon Curation: Sur La Table storefront on Amazon Tout
I'm So Excited Sur La Table Just Launched an Amazon Storefront—Here Are the 9 Pieces I'm Eyeing
Best Camping Mess Kits
The 9 Best Camping Mess Kits for Campers Who Love to Cook
best kitchen cleaning tools
The 15 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools, According to Chefs and Kitchen Editors
Barbie; kitchen appliances
Think Pink: These Barbie-Inspired Kitchen Products Will Transform Your Space and Start at $13
The Best Proofing Baskets for Shaping Homemade Loaves
The 5 Best Proofing Baskets for Bakery-Worthy Loaves
Best Drink Dispensers
The Best Drink Dispensers for Entertaining at Home
Best Electric Kettles
The 7 Best Electric Kettles for Tea, Pour Over, and More
Minimalist Kitchen
The 21 Best Minimalist Kitchen Items to Keep Your Space Clutter-Free
Best French Presses
The Best French Presses for a Café Experience at Home
best bread boxes brabantia
The Best Bread Boxes for Your Baked Goods
Bento boxes we recommend displayed on a marble countertop
The 6 Best Bento Boxes of 2023, According to Experts
Ceramic Cookware sets display in the test kitchen
The Best Ceramic Cookware Set for Every Cook, According to Our Tests