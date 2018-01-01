Italian Recipes

F&W’s Ultimate Guide To Italian Recipes

The most delicious pastas, quick and easy antipasti, flavorful seafood dishes and more from spectacular chefs.

Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint (photo at right)

Terrific Italian Recipes

Oenotri's California-Italian Recipes from Napa
Cal-Ital Recipes

Oenotri restaurant has incredible pasta, cured meats and pizzas, but it’s not in Naples—it’s in Napa. Two American chefs channel southern Italy in the heart of California wine country.

 
Best Pizza in the U.S. like Motorino
Best Pizza in the U.S.

Top chefs and fabled bakers are among the new breed of pizzaiolo who are just as fanatic over the temperature of their ovens to how nearby their ingredients come from.

 

Italian Wines

Italian Cooking Techniques: Perfecting Ravioli

Perfecting Ravioli

Cookbook author Domenica Marchetti makes her stellar ravioli with three great fillings. “Ravioli should be tender, but not wimpy,” she says.

Mario Batali's Italian Recipes for the Grill like Grilled Skirt Steak with Salsa Verde
 
 

