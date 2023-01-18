Lifestyle Kitchen Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Cleaning Kitchen Messes Is $150 Off Right Now It can self-adjust, maintain a schedule, and empty itself. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland From measuring flour for homemade pasta to accidentally spilling coffee grounds on the way to the trash can, kitchens were meant to be used, and messes happen. But sometimes, the disorder can be a big distraction: After all, there’s nothing worse than burning a sauce because you were cleaning up a spill. Thankfully, some genius out there invented robot vacuum cleaners. If you’re tired of cleaning up after yourself in the kitchen, this deal is for you. Right now, one of our favorite robot vacuums is $150 off at Amazon, to help out with all of your cleaning needs. Amazon To buy: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, $399 (originally $550) at amazon.com Food & Wine testers named the iRobot Roomba i3+ our favorite robot vacuum because it has one feature that makes it more convenient than most: a self-emptying trash bin. That’s right, instead of manually emptying this machine after every use, it instead disposes all of its particles in a station designed to hold two months’ worth of cleanings. But according to testers, self-emptying is just the beginning of what makes this vacuum a standout. It also has the ability to create a map and schedule for which rooms to clean at what times. This means that if you’re in the kitchen usually around 6 p.m., you can set it to come clean up after you at 7 p.m. You won’t end up stepping on it as you’re shuffling to strain pasta water, and it will clean up shavings of Parmesan while you’re in a food coma over on the couch. That’s symbiosis. RELATED: The 6 Best Brooms of 2023 Testers loved its ability to “seamlessly move from carpet to wood by self-adjusting between dual brushes and its height depending on the floor,” as well as how well it works with voice commands. While it has a larger storage base than others they tested, testers ultimately thought it was well worth it for the plethora of features. In short, this vacuum is a smart vacuum, that’s actually smart. It listens, adjusts itself, and even maintains a schedule (that’s better than me!). Snap it up for a cleaner kitchen while it’s over $150 off at Amazon. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off Williams Sonoma Discounted Tons of KitchenAid Mixers and Attachments: Shop 10 of the Best Deals Now Snag This Set of French Onion Soup Crocks While They’re Still on Sale at Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit