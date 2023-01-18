Our Favorite Robot Vacuum for Cleaning Kitchen Messes Is $150 Off Right Now

From measuring flour for homemade pasta to accidentally spilling coffee grounds on the way to the trash can, kitchens were meant to be used, and messes happen. But sometimes, the disorder can be a big distraction: After all, there’s nothing worse than burning a sauce because you were cleaning up a spill. Thankfully, some genius out there invented robot vacuum cleaners.

If you’re tired of cleaning up after yourself in the kitchen, this deal is for you. Right now, one of our favorite robot vacuums is $150 off at Amazon, to help out with all of your cleaning needs.

Amazon

To buy: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO, $399 (originally $550) at amazon.com

Food & Wine testers named the iRobot Roomba i3+ our favorite robot vacuum because it has one feature that makes it more convenient than most: a self-emptying trash bin. That’s right, instead of manually emptying this machine after every use, it instead disposes all of its particles in a station designed to hold two months’ worth of cleanings.

But according to testers, self-emptying is just the beginning of what makes this vacuum a standout. It also has the ability to create a map and schedule for which rooms to clean at what times. This means that if you’re in the kitchen usually around 6 p.m., you can set it to come clean up after you at 7 p.m. You won’t end up stepping on it as you’re shuffling to strain pasta water, and it will clean up shavings of Parmesan while you’re in a food coma over on the couch. That’s symbiosis.

RELATED: The 6 Best Brooms of 2023

Testers loved its ability to “seamlessly move from carpet to wood by self-adjusting between dual brushes and its height depending on the floor,” as well as how well it works with voice commands. While it has a larger storage base than others they tested, testers ultimately thought it was well worth it for the plethora of features.

In short, this vacuum is a smart vacuum, that’s actually smart. It listens, adjusts itself, and even maintains a schedule (that’s better than me!). Snap it up for a cleaner kitchen while it’s over $150 off at Amazon.