Roomba’s Bestselling Robot Vacuum That ‘Seems Way Smarter Than It Should Be’ Is Nearly $100 Off at Amazon

There's no denying it: Kitchens are dirty. From spills, to crumbs, clutter, and debris buildup, it's no wonder that this most-used space needs extra care. But sometimes, we just don't have the time.

That's why hands-free tools like robot vacuums come in handy. It's one way to help you clean with ease, since the gadget automatically picks up any unwanted bits off the floor. And, luckily, one of iRobot’s bestselling models is nearly $100 off at Amazon.

To buy: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (originally $275) at amazon.com

This Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a breeze to use, according to reviewers — a dream come true for those of us whose least favorite chore is vacuuming. Its sensors and patented dirt-detect technology finds the areas with the most debris buildup in the room as it works its way around your space.

Using its brushes and power-lifting suction, it vacuums up anything from little bits of chips to larger crumbs that may have found their way to the floor during prep. Plus, its edge-sweeping brush will help get into hard-to-reach corners to pick up dust or debris. It can also move from your carpet to hard surfaces with ease, since it comes with an auto-adjust cleaning head that lifts as floor heights change.

You can control the Roomba’s schedule through a smartphone app, or use its voice assistant, like Alexa, to get it moving when you need it most. It has a runtime of 90 minutes, which is plenty for rooms like your kitchen, plus it automatically docks and recharges itself when it needs to.

It’s the perfect companion for a place as well-loved as your kitchen, and a ton of shoppers agree. It raked up over 11,200 perfect ratings on Amazon, plus a No. 1 spot in Amazon’s Robot Vacuums Bestsellers list.

One shopper who bought it for their kitchen loves how simple and effective it is. “First of all, it goes right over the transition from our tile kitchen into our shag carpet living room no problem.” They added that it “seems way smarter than it should be, it goes along edges, pivots around under the table and chairs.”

“So nice to schedule it in [during] night hours and come to a clean kitchen or living room [the] next morning,” a second person wrote. Though you have to empty the dustbin yourself, reviewers call out that it’s so easy, they’re not too sure why you’d need a self-emptying one.

So, pick up those pesky crumbs off your kitchen floor with total stress-free ease, and snap up this bestselling iRobot Roomba model while it’s on sale for 35% off. Your future self will thank you.

At the time of publishing, the price was $179.