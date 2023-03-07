Roomba’s Bestselling Robot Vacuum That ‘Seems Way Smarter Than It Should Be’ Is Nearly $100 Off at Amazon

It’s perfect for kitchen messes.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Photo:

Food & Wine / Pamela Jew

There's no denying it: Kitchens are dirty. From spills, to crumbs, clutter, and debris buildup, it's no wonder that this most-used space needs extra care. But sometimes, we just don't have the time. 

That's why hands-free tools like robot vacuums come in handy. It's one way to help you clean with ease, since the gadget automatically picks up any unwanted bits off the floor. And, luckily, one of iRobot’s bestselling models is nearly $100 off at Amazon. 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon


To buy: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (originally $275) at amazon.com

This Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is a breeze to use, according to reviewers — a dream come true for those of us whose least favorite chore is vacuuming. Its sensors and patented dirt-detect technology finds the areas with the most debris buildup in the room as it works its way around your space. 

Using its brushes and power-lifting suction, it vacuums up anything from little bits of chips to larger crumbs that may have found their way to the floor during prep. Plus, its edge-sweeping brush will help get into hard-to-reach corners to pick up dust or debris. It can also move from your carpet to hard surfaces with ease, since it comes with an auto-adjust cleaning head that lifts as floor heights change. 

You can control the Roomba’s schedule through a smartphone app, or use its voice assistant, like Alexa, to get it moving when you need it most. It has a runtime of 90 minutes, which is plenty for rooms like your kitchen, plus it automatically docks and recharges itself when it needs to. 

It’s the perfect companion for a place as well-loved as your kitchen, and a ton of shoppers agree. It raked up over 11,200 perfect ratings on Amazon, plus a No. 1 spot in Amazon’s Robot Vacuums Bestsellers list

One shopper who bought it for their kitchen loves how simple and effective it is. “First of all, it goes right over the transition from our tile kitchen into our shag carpet living room no problem.” They added that it “seems way smarter than it should be, it goes along edges, pivots around under the table and chairs.”

“So nice to schedule it in [during] night hours and come to a clean kitchen or living room [the] next morning,” a second person wrote. Though you have to empty the dustbin yourself, reviewers call out that it’s so easy, they’re not too sure why you’d need a self-emptying one. 

So, pick up those pesky crumbs off your kitchen floor with total stress-free ease, and snap up this bestselling iRobot Roomba model while it’s on sale for 35% off. Your future self will thank you. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $179.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

VYANLIGHT Motion Sensor LED Lights Tout
Shoppers Swear These Pantry Lights Are Kitchen ‘Game Changers’—and They’re Only $21
breville smart ovens sale
These 3 Breville Toaster Ovens Are on Sale Up 38% Off, Including Our Favorite Convection Oven-Hybrid
Bodum Coffee Mugs tout
Shoppers Say They ‘Won't Be Buying Anything Else’ After Discovering These Glass Mugs
Related Articles
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner with 2200Pa
Shoppers Are ‘in Love’ with This Once-$400 Robot Vacuum, and It's Just Over $100 Right Now
Best Robot Vacuums
The 7 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
kitchen scales roundup tout
Kitchen Scales Are Dominating Amazon’s Bestsellers List, and You Can Grab Your Own for Just $7
Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste Tout
The Viral Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste Gets Rid of Caked-on Grease and Stains in Minutes—and It’s Just $6
8-best-vacuums-of-2022
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023, According to Experts
Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023
The 6 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Amazon Deals tout
Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off
The 5 Best Steam Mops of 2022
The 5 Best Steam Mops of 2023
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This ‘Powerful’ Electric Scrubber—and It’s on Sale
3 of the top stovetop kettles sitting on a table
The 4 Best Stovetop Kettles of 2023, According to Our Tests
The 16 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2022
The 15 Best Kitchen Cleaning Tools of 2023
Best Food Dehydrators
The 9 Best Food Dehydrators of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best mops for 2022
The 8 Best Mops for Maintaining Your Floors in 2023
The 6 Best Brooms of 2022
The 6 Best Brooms of 2023
Smoking oven
Resist the Urge to Use This Oven Setting
A drip coffee Maker on a colorful patterned background
The Best Drip Coffee Makers for Your Morning Brew