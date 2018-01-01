Ireland Travel Guide

Ireland Travel Guide

Ireland Travel Guide

F&W features expert Dublin restaurant picks including where to find incredible fish and chips and fabulous plum tarts, as well as tasty recipes and fantastic hotels.

Top Picks

Dublin Restaurants

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

Merrion Hotel in Dublin, Ireland

Merrion Hotel in Dublin, Ireland

Occupying a cluster of four stately Georgian houses, which overlook formal landscaped gardens, this property was carefully restored to its 18th-century splendor. merrionhotel.com

Plus: More Beautiful Resorts
Ireland City’s Queen of Tarts

Editor’s Pick

  Chef Cathal Armstrong’s Dublin picks include the Queen of Tarts (photo).
An Irish Country Dinner with Ceramicist Peter Ting
From the Archives

An Irish Country Dinner with Ceramicist Peter Ting

Yes, the party is in Ireland, but when star ceramicist Peter Ting entertains friends, his simple, delectable recipes range from French to Chinese.

 

Irish Recipes

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up