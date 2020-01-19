International Women's Day

Read These 16 Stories of Women Changing the Food and Drink World
In honor of Women's History Month, we're showcasing the chefs, creators, and businesswomen changing the hospitality industry.Read More
Meet the Chicago Women Fighting for Inclusion in the Cocktail Industry
“This is a win for Chicago, not just us.”Read More
Dominique Crenn Has Always Stood Up for Women in Food
"It’s taken such a long time for people to understand that maybe it’s the right thing to do."Read More
Philly Gastropub to Showcase All-Women Dream Team of Chefs, Bakers and Butchers
“Events like this are equal parts celebration and camaraderie. We're stronger together.”Read More
How Miry Whitehill Resettles Refugees, One Dinner at a Time
Miry's List has a monthly event where one resettled family hosts a ticketed dinner and takes home the majority of the proceeds.Read More
Chef Katie Button Reflects on Experience with Sexual Harassment: 'It Overshadows Everything'
The award-winning Asheville chef is hopeful that the industry is changing—and that victims continue to come forward. "This type of behavior has been going on far too long," she saysRead More
How a Scotch Whisky Expert Deals with Comments Like, ‘You’re a Woman?!’
Georgie Bell still faces skepticism over her credentials.Read More
How Chef Jae Jung Designed a Menu Around Her Life Story
At the theatrical, limited-run dinner series, Jung explores the immigrant experience.Read More
The One Cape Town Restaurant You Can’t Miss Isn’t Exactly a Restaurant
Opened by Abigail Mbalo in the Western Cape township of Khayelitsha, 4Roomed (one of our World's Best Restaurants) pays homage to the four-roomed, four-family homes she grew up in, while serving beautiful and intricate dishes inspired by the area.Read More
This Women-Run Pasta Shop Celebrates Carbohydrates in All Their Glory
NYC's The Sosta offers a carb-laden haven from the gender norms that shape how we talk and think about eating.Read More
The Women Making the South African Wine Scene ‘Less Pale and Male’
Historically, the industry has been dominated by Cape Town-adjacent white men. That’s starting to changeRead More
The Tour de France's Star Chef Is Reinventing How Pro Cyclists Eat
Chef Hannah Grant, who embedded with team Orica-Scott and is also the star of an upcoming Amazon docuseries, is bringing a culinary revolution to the world's most grueling endurance races.Read More
Toronto Restaurant Run Entirely by Women Is a 'Breath of Fresh Air'
In an industry known for gender imbalance, especially in top roles, Elia Herrera’s Toronto restaurant is challenging the normRead More
On International Women’s Day, 21 Chefs Share Advice to the Next Generation
“It's better to be interesting than to be perfect.” - Christina TosiRead More
5 Women to Admire in Pastry, by Belinda Leong
Pastry pro Belinda Leong shares five women you should admire in the pastry world.Read More
These Women Are the Future of Mezcal
A new documentary offers an intimate peek into the lives of mezcal producers.Read More
How to Keep Your Head Above Water
So you want to own your own food business? Fluff Bake Shop's Rebecca Masson knows you have to take the bitter and the sour along with the sweet.Read More
California’s Leading Uni Authority Is Also the State’s Only Female Diver
Stephanie Mutz helped uni go from overlooked Santa Barbara product to one of the city’s culinary calling cards.Read More