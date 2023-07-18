Avoid Your Oven: Our Favorite Large Air Fryer Won't Heat Up Your Entire House—and It's on Sale

Air fryers have officially earned their title as the newest essential for your kitchen. They roast foods incredibly efficiently, often better than your oven, with no fuss whatsoever. And although these appliances come in small sizes, there are larger ones, which allow you to cook for multiple people at once.

Larger air fryers will still provide the same quick, crispy results, all the while preventing the dreaded task of turning on your oven and heating up your entire home during the summer. And if you're in the market for the best option, we have great news. Our favorite large capacity air fryer from Instant is on sale at Amazon for 33% off right now.

Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer

Amazon

We ranked this air fryer among our favorites first and foremost because you’re getting an incredible value. Not only can it hold 10-quarts of food, but it also cooks anything you pop inside incredibly well, all for an already lower price point. We recommend this air fryer most for folks who regularly cook for their family or for groups of people often.

It has an oven-like square design, coming in at 13.23- by 13.23- by 14.3-inches. The door to the cooking area swings down like a traditional oven as well. It comes with a nonstick drip pan, two perforated trays, along with a rotisserie basket and a spit if you want to cook a whole chicken. Along with rotisserie roasting, it can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, and reheat foods. All you have to do is select one of the program presets on the air fryer’s front display to start cooking your favorite dish.

We love how easy everything is to clean, since the oven can be easily wiped down, and all of the trays and accessories are removable and dishwasher-safe. It also has an auto-off design as an extra safety precaution just in case you leave it on by accident. All in all, this air fryer is a no-brainer in our opinion. It cooks anything from wings, to fries, and even apples with ease.

If you love to cook large batches of food and have been searching for a fuss-free way to do it, this Instant Vortex 10-Quart Air Fryer is the answer. And now that it’s on sale, it’s worth grabbing immediately.

At the time of publishing, the price was $100.

