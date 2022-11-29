Hurry, You Can Still Score These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Multicookers, and More for Almost Half Off

While we’re now officially waving goodbye to our short-sleeved shirts, light jackets, and outdoor grills, we’re excited for a season of thick sweaters, tall mugs of hot chocolate, and comforting meals cooked indoors. There’s something special about cold-weather cooking, and there are few brands more present during this time than Instant Pot.

Stacked with high-functioning multicookers, air fryers, and everything in between, its appliances are essentials for quick weeknight and slow weekend cooking. The best news of all? You can still score a ton of them on sale for up to 43% off at Amazon post-Cyber Monday. From compact air fryers to larger toaster ovens to sturdy multicookers, shop 10 of the best deals from Instant Pot right now.

10 Best Instant Pot Appliance Deals

There’s no better time than a snowy, icy day to slow cook something savory and warming, and a multicooker is the best way to get there. Instant Pot’s versions are some of the best-rated on the market, according to our pro-approved pressure cooker buying guide, so snap up the Instant Pot Pro 6-quart pressure cooker now while it’s 41% off. It’s raked up over 2,800 perfect ratings for a reason — you can pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté, cook rice, sterilize, make yogurt, warm up food, steam, and even bake using this nifty appliance. The pro series gives you over two dozen cooking programs, so that means you can prepare practically anything at the click of a button.

To buy: Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $100 (originally $170) at amazon.com

You can also grab Instant Pot’s version of a Dutch oven, which has an extra-special removable cast iron interior instead of the typical stainless steel option. This is key for all of those comforting dishes where an extra-browned, seared exterior is ideal.

Think slow braises, seared proteins and vegetables and more. This Dutch oven is a great buy if you want to take the guesswork out of cooking, since it comes with tons of preset programs for each function: braising, searing or sauteing, and slow cooking.

To buy: Instant Pot 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven, $150 (originally $230) at amazon.com

If you want the option to slow cook those classic winter comfort foods, as well as quick weeknight staples — look no further than the Pro 8-quart air fryer and pressure cooker combo. This does everything that the brand’s pressure and multicookers do, with the addition of crispy baked goodies from the air fryer function.

One Amazon reviewer wrote that this was their first Instant Pot and pressure cooker, and they virtually use none of their other cookware now. “It does everything I need, and I've started using its sous vide feature a ton. The air fryer combo makes the uses endless,” they said, adding that it’s easy to clean especially, since the stainless steel interior is dishwasher-safe (much like all the other Instant Pot cookers).

To buy: Instant Pot Pro Crisp 8-Quart Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker Combo, $170 (originally $270) at amazon.com



For those who don’t need a pressure cooker or a slow cooker, but want to take advantage of the brand’s air fryers (which are a Food & Wine-tested favorite) — there are a plethora on sale. If you’re tighter on space, the Vortex 5.7-quart air fryer is the way to go, especially since it’s 43% off.

You can air fry, roast and reheat with this compact and sleek option, but you’ll also get multiple preset cooking functions to help get things to their best crispy-baked state. The basket also makes for easy cleanup, since it’s dishwasher-safe.

To buy: Instant Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $80 (originally $140) at amazon.com

The Vortex comes in larger sizes too, like this 8-quart dual-basket version. Not only can you air fry, roast, and reheat in a jiffy, but you’ll also be able to bake, dehydrate, and cook different items together on the same settings, or with different settings. This feature is ideal if you’re cooking for multiple people.

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual-Basket Air Fryer Oven, $130 (originally $220) at amazon.com

For faster meals at any time of day, an air fryer toaster oven is another essential option from the brand. Today’s sale is another way to get a tested favorite of ours. The Instant Vortex Omni that’s 35% off is ranked in No. 1 in our air fryer toaster oven list.

Its hybrid design is easy to use, plus it cooks and toasts food well. Not only does each feature improve the overall function of the appliance, but testers noted just how much they appreciated the add-on pieces — you’ll get a rotisserie lift and spit, an air fryer basket, an oven rack, and an enameled baking sheet.

To buy: Instant Omni 19-Quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $130 (originally $200) at amazon.com

Whether you’re looking to snap up a multicooker for Sunday dinners, or you simply want to amp up your quick weeknight meals with an air fryer — there’s something on sale for you. Don’t wait too long though, since Cyber Week deals are quickly changing at Amazon.

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $98 (originally $160) at amazon.com

To buy: Instant Vortex 10-Quart Pro Air Fryer Oven, $110 (originally $170) at amazon.com

To buy: Instant 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryer, $136 (originally $200) at amazon.com

To buy: Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $102 (originally $140) at amazon.com