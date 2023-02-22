Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks

There’s a reason appliances like air fryers and pressure cookers have outlived the label of a trend. They're incredible tools for easier, faster meals, and can be a huge help during busy weeknights and slower weekend mornings.

And if you haven’t tried one of these gadgets, now’s your chance — the shopper- and Food & Wine editor-loved brand Instant slashed a ton of their prices on Amazon, including its most popular pieces. From 4-quart air fryers to 6-quart pressure cookers and electric Dutch ovens, there’s an option that’ll suit whatever need you’re looking for with prices starting at just $55.

Best Instant Pot Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Deals

If you’re not sure where to start, the Instant Vortex Plus 4-quart air fryer is worth checking out. And that’s not just because it’s raked up over 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, but because it’s a Food & Wine tested-favorite. In fact, it was the top ranked out of any that we tried, all thanks to its incredible cooking results, and it’s just over 30% off right now.

It’s easy-to-use, plus we found it had an ideal size at 4-quarts. You’ll also get a few preset settings to use if you need to switch the function, like air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. It’s easy to clean thanks to its nonstick interior. Based on all of our trials and tests, this is the best pick you can choose for a perfect size and an affordable price.

If you know the 4-quart size isn’t big enough for you, there are other options too, like the same model in a bigger 10-quart size. You can do everything like the smaller version, but with the added benefit of having a rotisserie option, so it’s perfect if you’re looking to experiment or get more out of the appliance in general. Its size and shape is what allows the extra perks, since it looks like a mini countertop oven.

You’ll get a ton of accessories too, like a rotisserie pit and forks, a rotisserie fetch tool, a drip pan, and two cooking trays. This model has over 24,000 five-star ratings as well. “I cannot overstate how amazing this thing is. We use it almost daily,” one person wrote. Other shoppers call out how it’s easy to clean and how it cooks food to perfection every time.

But Instant isn’t just famous for its air fryers, the brand is synonymous with its flagship product, the Instant Pot. The classic 6-quart Duo Plus is on sale for almost 30% off, as well as the 8-quart for a slightly lower discount. This is a great place to start if you’ve never owned a multi-cooker, and it’s the perfect choice if you prefer appliances that don’t make too much noise as these are whisper quiet.

Both sizes can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, saute, sous vide, sterilize, and warm food, you just have to select the function on the front display. The inner pot, which you’ll use to cook all of your dishes, is dishwasher-safe (along with the lid) for simple cleanup. That means this machine will be a stress-free breeze even on your busiest days.

If you’re looking to upgrade your multi-cooker, this Instant Pot Pro is also on sale. This version has a 10-in-1 functionality, and you can also grab it in an 8- or 6-quart size. Just like the other model, you can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, saute, sous vide, sterilize, and warm food, with the added perk of being able to bake, too.

The display is a bit more advanced, with the ability to save five of your own program settings for the recipes you make most frequently.

For cooking appliances that’ll lend a helping hand whenever you need it, your best bet is to grab a multi-cooker or air fryer from Instant now while they’re on sale. You can shop its discounts on Amazon, as well as scroll through more of the best deals below.

