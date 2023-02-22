Amazon Just Quietly Discounted Several Instant Pots and Air Fryers, Including Editor-Approved Picks

Prices start at $55.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

instant pot air fryer deals tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

There’s a reason appliances like air fryers and pressure cookers have outlived the label of a trend. They're incredible tools for easier, faster meals, and can be a huge help during busy weeknights and slower weekend mornings. 

And if you haven’t tried one of these gadgets, now’s your chance — the shopper- and Food & Wine editor-loved brand Instant slashed a ton of their prices on Amazon, including its most popular pieces. From 4-quart air fryers to 6-quart pressure cookers and electric Dutch ovens, there’s an option that’ll suit whatever need you’re looking for with prices starting at just $55. 

Best Instant Pot Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Deals 

If you’re not sure where to start, the Instant Vortex Plus 4-quart air fryer is worth checking out. And that’s not just because it’s raked up over 6,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, but because it’s a Food & Wine tested-favorite. In fact, it was the top ranked out of any that we tried, all thanks to its incredible cooking results, and it’s just over 30% off right now. 

It’s easy-to-use, plus we found it had an ideal size at 4-quarts. You’ll also get a few preset settings to use if you need to switch the function, like air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and reheat. It’s easy to clean thanks to its  nonstick interior. Based on all of our trials and tests, this is the best pick you can choose for a perfect size and an affordable price. 

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven, 6 Quart

Amazon

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart Air Fryer, $90 (originally $130) at amazon.com

If you know the 4-quart size isn’t big enough for you, there are other options too, like the same model in a bigger 10-quart size. You can do everything like the smaller version, but with the added benefit of having a rotisserie option, so it’s perfect if you’re looking to experiment or get more out of the appliance in general. Its size and shape is what allows the extra perks, since it looks like a mini countertop oven. 

You’ll get a ton of accessories too, like a rotisserie pit and forks, a rotisserie fetch tool, a drip pan, and two cooking trays. This model has over 24,000 five-star ratings as well. “I cannot overstate how amazing this thing is. We use it almost daily,” one person wrote. Other shoppers call out how it’s easy to clean and how it cooks food to perfection every time. 

Instant Vortex Plus

Amazon

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer, $120 (originally $150) amazon.com

But Instant isn’t just famous for its air fryers, the brand is synonymous with its flagship product, the Instant Pot. The classic 6-quart Duo Plus is on sale for almost 30% off, as well as the 8-quart for a slightly lower discount. This is a great place to start if you’ve never owned a multi-cooker, and it’s the perfect choice if you prefer appliances that don’t make too much noise as these are whisper quiet.

Both sizes can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, make yogurt, steam, saute, sous vide, sterilize, and warm food, you just have to select the function on the front display. The inner pot, which you’ll use to cook all of your dishes, is dishwasher-safe (along with the lid) for simple cleanup. That means this machine will be a stress-free breeze even on your busiest days. 

Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Whisper Quiet 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Amazon

To buy: Instant Pot Duo Plus, 6-Quart Quiet Pressure Cooker, $110 (originally $150) amazon.com

If you’re looking to upgrade your multi-cooker, this Instant Pot Pro is also on sale. This version has a 10-in-1 functionality, and you can also grab it in an 8- or 6-quart size. Just like the other model, you can pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, saute, sous vide, sterilize, and warm food, with the added perk of being able to bake, too. 

The display is a bit more advanced, with the ability to save five of your own program settings for the recipes you make most frequently. 

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Amazon

To buy: Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $130 (originally $170) amazon.com

For cooking appliances that’ll lend a helping hand whenever you need it, your best bet is to grab a multi-cooker or air fryer from Instant now while they’re on sale. You can shop its discounts on Amazon, as well as scroll through more of the best deals below.  

Instant Essentials 4QT Air Fryer Oven

Amazon

To buy: Instant Essentials 4-Quart Air Fryer, $55 (originally $80) amazon.com

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

Amazon

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $130 (originally $170) amazon.com

Instant Electric Round Dutch Oven, 6-Quart 1500W, From the Makers of Instant Pot

Amazon

To buy: Instant 6-Quart Electric Round Dutch Oven, $180 (originally $250) amazon.com

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Corelle 4-Pc Versa Bowls
Shoppers Are Tossing Out Their Dinnerware for This $29 Set of Corelle Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates
Viski Raye Angled Stemmed Nick and Nora Glasses Set of 2 tout
Instead of Ordering a $12 Manhattan, Order These $12 Glasses to Make Cocktails at Home
Made In Presidents Day sale TOUT
Get Restaurant-Quality Cookware at a Discount During Made In’s Big Presidents Day Sale
Related Articles
Instant Pot Deals Roundup Tout
Hurry, You Can Still Score These Instant Pot Air Fryers, Multicookers, and More for Almost Half Off
best instant pots
The 5 Best Instant Pots of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte tout
Refresh Your Cookware and Kitchen Appliances with These 25 Deals from Amazon’s New Year Sale — Up to 79% Off
Early Air Fryer Deals Tout
Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon
best air fryer: instant vortex plus 6-quart air fryer
The 7 Best Air Fryers of 2023, According to Our Tests
Best Presidents Day Kitchen and Home Amazon Deals tout
Hang On, There Are So Many Kitchen and Home Presidents Day Deals at Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Early Presidents Day appliance deals tout
Shop the 20+ Best Kitchen Appliance Sales This Presidents Day—Starting at $30
Amazon Home New Arrivals tout
New: Amazon Has Great Additions to Its Kitchen Section, and Prices Start at Just $19
Small Air Fryers
The 6 Best Small Air Fryers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Air fryer sale roundup
Air Fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Breville, and More Are on Major Sale Right Now
Early PD Deals Tout
Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day
Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances tout
I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought
Last Minute Christmas Deals Roundup Tout
There Are Tons of Last-Minute Gifts on Amazon That’ll Arrive Before Christmas — These 25 Are on Sale
Google Trends Appliance Roundup Tout
These Are the Most Popular Cooking Appliances to Gift This Holiday Season, According to Google
Amazon Early Kitchen Deals Roundup
30 Early Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Already Shop for Your Kitchen—Up to 73% Off
Amazon Weekend Roundup
Amazon Is Slashing Prices on Tons of Kitchenware Items: Shop 20 of the Best Deals Up to 70% Off