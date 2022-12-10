Lifestyle Kitchen The Brand Behind the Instant Pot Just Launched a Stand Mixer, and It’s on Sale For 30% off, this stand mixer is a great deal. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 10, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Before I got a stand mixer, I always felt limited in the kitchen. Whether it was making bread, cookies, pizza dough, even crushed up meat (for sausages), there were a ton of kitchen projects I just couldn’t take on. And now that I have one, it feels like I’ve been set free. Well, if you’re looking for a quality stand mixer for all of your kitchen projects, you’re in luck. Instant Brands, the maker of that Instant Pot you may have heard of, just released a new stand mixer, and it’s at its lowest price ever right now. Amazon To buy: Instant Stand Mixer Pro, $210 (originally $300) at amazon.com Let’s get into the details. The stand mixer itself is a beautiful pearl white and features a sleek design reminiscent of a sports car. And it performs similarly, according to the brand. It has 600 watts of power, so even the thickest doughs won’t slow it down, and has 10 speed control settings perfect for creaming butter or furiously whisking a meringue. The interface itself is a digital screen, which is a nice touch, and it even comes with a built-in timer, so you can automatically set the machine to whisk for a minute. Instant Brands also notes that the stand mixer is lighter than the competition, which is great because lifting those things can be a pain. As for stability, there are suction cups on the base to ensure it won’t wobble, even when it’s going at the highest speed. Oprah’s 2022 Favorite Things List Has Over 100 Picks—These Are the 10 Best Food and Kitchen Items Beyond the main aspects of the machine, it also comes with all of the accessories you need to get started, including a dough hook, mixing paddle, and whisk. And one thing worth mentioning is that the mixing bowl itself has a handle, a stark difference from the competition, but one that’s worth it if you’re constantly pouring batter into cake tins. It also comes with a pouring shield to cover the bowl, so nothing splatters all over your kitchen counter. While Instant Brand only launched the appliance this year, reviewers are already in love. One writes that although they were skeptical at first, “the more I use this machine, the more I like the experience — which leads to using the machine even more.” Personally, I have one question: will it inspire the same devotion as the Instant Pot did? Only one way to find out: get yours for 30% off at Amazon right now. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Searching for a White Elephant Gift? These 40 On-Sale Options Will Make Any Food Lover Happy I’m a Pro-Baker Turned Shopping Editor, and This Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set Is the Best I’ve Tried Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit