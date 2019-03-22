Ina Garten's 'Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro' Returns in April

As Ina Garten once said, "You don't have to do everything from scratch. Nobody wants to make puff pastry!" And, it's in that spirit that the Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro host created a seriously impressive (but easy!) "appetizer buffet" for the show's crew, after wrapping up its latest season.

Honestly, do you think Garten would send everyone off without throwing a party? Even if she was exhausted from a full day of filming? Class act that she is, the Barefoot Contessa put together a smorgasbord of cheeses, crudités, toast and smoked salmon. "The only real cooking involved was roasting the shrimp for 10 minutes and making a few easy dips," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "All I had to do just before the party was arrange the platters and pop the Champagne! Now that's my kind of party!" Agreed!

But back to Garten's show for a minute. It officially returns to the Food Network on Sunday, April 21 at 11:30 A.M., and the season premiere is all about farm-to-table cooking. Garten will be whipping up a "spring feast" in her East Hampton home, with Rosemary Rack of Lamb with Easy Tzatziki, Parmesan Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Corn Pancakes, and Tuscan Tomato and Bread Salad with a Red Wine Vinaigrette. For dessert, she's hitting the farm stand to pick up ingredients for Fresh Berries and Sweet Ricotta with Raspberry and Blackberry Sauce.

"I'm so excited for the new season of Cook Like a Pro," Garten said in a statement. "I'm sharing lots of easy, delicious recipes I make all the time at home, along with new tips and tricks that will have you cooking like a pro in no time!" Other upcoming episode themes include seafood, grilling, and fresh herbs.

And, if that’s not enough Cook Like a Pro for you, Garten’s latest cookbook, Cook Like a Pro, dropped last October.