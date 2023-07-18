In-N-Out Employees Won't Be Allowed to Wear Masks in These 5 States

A leaked memo states the new policy's goal is to "show our associates' smiles."

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on July 18, 2023
A In-N-Out Burger employee walks past the signage of a location in California
Photo:

Leonard Ortiz / MediaNews Group / Orange County Register via Getty Images

While In-N-Out usually lands near the top of the list of fan-favorite fast food restaurants, its latest employee policy aimed at improving customer interactions may not please some diners. According to a leaked internal memo sent to In-N-Out employees, the chain will no longer allow workers to voluntarily wear protective face masks at its Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, and Utah restaurants starting next month.

"We are introducing new mask guidelines that emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our associates' smiles and other facial features while considering the health and well-being of all individuals," the memo reads, later clarifying that those with a medical note requiring them to wear respiratory protection can use a company-provided N95 mask. The new policy also exempts those who wear masks as an essential part of their duties.

By way of enforcement, the memo states that those in violation of the policy will be subject to "disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment." As reported by Today, the memo was posted to Twitter on July 14 by health and science advocate Dr. Lucky Tran, director of science communication and media relations at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

According to a column in Forbes by infectious disease specialist Dr. Judy Stone, the policy calls into question the employees' rights to privacy regarding their medical conditions and creates an undue burden for those without access to a primary care physician who can provide an exemption. Stone also references that while employees in California and Oregon may continue to wear masks voluntarily due to the inability of employers to ban masks in those states, those wearing masks must use the company-provided N95s.

Food & Wine reached out to In-N-Out for comment but did not yet receive a reply at the time of publication. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

