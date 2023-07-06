Can a Pancake Be a Taco? IHOP Seems to Think So

IHOP has turned its silver dollar pancakes into a new limited-time menu of sweet and savory tacos.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on July 6, 2023
IHOP Pancake Tacos
Photo:

Courtesy of IHOP

There are two kinds of people: Those who try to keep every element of their traditional American breakfast fare as separate as possible on the plate and those who slather syrup on everything before loading up their fork with that perfect all-encompassing bite. If you're in the latter group, you've probably already made some iteration of what IHOP is putting on the menu this summer, but nevertheless, the restaurant chain is putting a twist on its eponymous pancake by turning them into breakfast tacos.

Available for a limited time starting this week and through the end of July, IHOP Pancake Tacos come in a mix of both savory and sweet flavors. They consist of your typical pancake toppings or breakfast sides folded into a trio of silver dollar pancakes, which are, of course, meant to be picked up and eaten with your hands.

Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco
Caramel Banana Pancake Taco
PHOTO:

Courtesy of IHOP
PHOTO:

Courtesy of IHOP

Here are the available Pancake Taco options, with descriptions provided by IHOP:

  • Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Taco: Fresh sliced strawberries and creamy cheesecake mousse inside a folded silver dollar pancake.
  • Caramel Banana Pancake Taco: Creamy cheesecake mousse drizzled with vanilla sauce & dulce de leche caramel sauce topped with sliced bananas inside a folded silver dollar pancake.
  • Breakfast Pancake Taco: Scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, jack & cheddar cheese blend, and white cheese sauce inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with salsa for a hint of spice!
  • Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco: Crispy chicken, shredded hashbrowns, and country gravy inside a folded silver dollar pancake. Top it with pickles for an extra salty crunch!
Breakfast Pancake Taco
Country Chicken and Gravy Pancake Taco
PHOTO:

Courtesy of IHOP
PHOTO:

Courtesy of IHOP

The sweet tacos can also be topped with chocolate chips, while the Breakfast Pancake taco can come with salsa. The chain also suggests trying pickles atop the chicken and gravy taco. Each order of three, same-flavor tacos will sell for $6. And if you're a true IHOPper, you'll be glad to hear that this new offering is eligible for triple PanCoins. (And if you're not a true IHOPper, we're thrilled to inform you that IHOP rewards are called PanCoins.)

Of course, whether each of these limited-edition menu items constitutes an actual "taco" or is just another fun way to eat pancakes is a topic we won't delve into. But if you wish to, IHOP encourages you to enter the debate/conversation over on TikTok with the hashtag #PancakeorTaco.

Was this page helpful?
