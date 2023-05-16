IHOP Is Selling Pancake-Flavored Coffee That You Can Make at Home

If you’re one of those people that likes to dunk pancakes into your morning coffee (no judgment here), we’ve got good news — after 65 years in business, IHOP has launched pancake-flavored coffee beans, so you can skip dunking altogether.

Made with 100% premium arabica beans, the pancake house’s roasts come in three flavors: a Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and its best-selling pancake flavor, Chocolate Chocolate Chip.

Kraft Heinz / Cory Grimes

The inimitable chain has 1,790 restaurants in every state as well as two U.S. territories and 11 international locations (really giving its name a more literal meaning). And across all those locations, Kieran Donahue, the brand’s chief marketing officer, said they serve a heck of a lot of caffeine.

“With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our bestselling pancakes,” Donahue shared.

The at-home coffee roasts are made available thanks to a partnership with Kraft Heinz, which was able to use its industry power to get the beans to the masses in both recyclable Keurig-certified K-Cups and as bags of ground coffee.

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we’re thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup pods," Kaitlin Roe, the director of marketing at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. "This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan-favorite brand like IHOP to reach new consumers in the market."

Both the pods and the ground coffee bags are available now in stores nationwide with a starting price of $7.99.

Not enough at-home IHOP for you? The company is also releasing a limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser on June 15. Made to look like the iconic IHOP coffee cup filled to the brim, the diffuser comes pre-loaded with a Buttery Syrup scented oil that will undoubtedly have your neighbors knocking on your door asking to join you for breakfast.