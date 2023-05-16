IHOP Is Selling Pancake-Flavored Coffee That You Can Make at Home

Get ready for your entire house to smell delicious.

By
Sabrina Medora
Sabrina Medora

Sabrina Medora is a freelance food writer and editor based in San Diego. Medora is the founder of Un-Plated a national platform dedicated to telling stories that celebrate the unsung heroes of the restaurant industry. Her work has appeared in Eater, The Kitchn, Plate Magazine, Wine Enthusiast, San Diego Magazine, and others.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023

If you’re one of those people that likes to dunk pancakes into your morning coffee (no judgment here), we’ve got good news — after 65 years in business, IHOP has launched pancake-flavored coffee beans, so you can skip dunking altogether. 

Made with 100% premium arabica beans, the pancake house’s roasts come in three flavors: a Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and its best-selling pancake flavor, Chocolate Chocolate Chip.

IHOP Coffee and Coffee Mug Diffuser

Kraft Heinz / Cory Grimes

The inimitable chain has 1,790 restaurants in every state as well as two U.S. territories and 11 international locations (really giving its name a more literal meaning). And across all those locations, Kieran Donahue, the brand’s chief marketing officer, said they serve a heck of a lot of caffeine. 

“With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our bestselling pancakes,” Donahue shared. 

The at-home coffee roasts are made available thanks to a partnership with Kraft Heinz, which was able to use its industry power to get the beans to the masses in both recyclable Keurig-certified K-Cups and as bags of ground coffee. 

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we’re thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup pods," Kaitlin Roe, the director of marketing at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. "This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan-favorite brand like IHOP to reach new consumers in the market." 

Both the pods and the ground coffee bags are available now in stores nationwide with a starting price of $7.99. 

Not enough at-home IHOP for you? The company is also releasing a limited-edition IHOP Coffee Mug Diffuser on June 15. Made to look like the iconic IHOP coffee cup filled to the brim, the diffuser comes pre-loaded with a Buttery Syrup scented oil that will undoubtedly have your neighbors knocking on your door asking to join you for breakfast.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal Blueberry & Syrup
IHOP Is Finally Making Mini Pancake Cereal a Reality
Jacques PÃ©pin cooking at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
40 Years of Cooking Tips From the Food & Wine Classic
Best Ice Cream Delivery
The 12 Best Ice Cream Delivery Services to Order Online
Hand pressing plunger on French press coffee maker
The Best Places to Buy Coffee Online, According to Our Highly Caffeinated Experts
Best Coffee Station Products for 2023
Our Best Picks for Equipping Your Coffee Station Like a Pro
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are the World's Next Great Food Cities
Best Canned Coffee
We Tasted Over 30 Canned Coffees to Find the Best
Wendy's chili
Stop Everything, Wendy's Chili Will Soon Be Available in Grocery Stores
Coffee Latte in a Glass Mug Casting a Shadow on a Wooden Table
The Best Coffee Subscriptions According to Our Network of Caffeine Connoisseurs
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Best Coffee Gifts for the Home Barista in Your Life
The 33 Best Coffee Gifts for 2023
Food and Wine's Staff's favorite coffee brands
10 Best Coffee Brands From All Over the Country
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's exclusive Walmart flavors
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Is Back — This Time at Stores Nationwide
Technivorm Moccamaster KBT
We’ve Tested Over 100 Coffee and Espresso Machines, and These Are the 8 Best
Best Appliances for Small Kitchens
The 12 Best Appliances for Small Kitchens, According to Professional Organizers
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The 7 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed