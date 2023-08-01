If you were turning 65 years old, you might be tempted to celebrate with a big ol' cake. But when IHOP turns 65, the only appropriate way to celebrate is with a big ol' stack of pancakes. And this month, as the breakfast-focused chain rings in just such an anniversary, it's offering customers a whole heap of pancakes for just a few dollars.

Starting today, IHOP fans can get all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes for $5. That's right, for five bucks you can nestle into a booth, and plate after plate of pancakes (a full stack at first, then a short stack following each time) will parade your way until you've had your fill.

But that's not the only deal IHOP is offering to celebrate. Also beginning today, kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the delivery fee for orders placed on IHOP's app and website is just 65¢, and if you join IHOP's loyalty program, the International Bank of Pancakes, you'll get a free pancake combo after your first purchase.

Of course, few things go better with pancakes than bacon. And in this case, IHOP is teaming up with another icon turning 65 this year: Kevin Bacon. The actor will appear on the brand's TikTok account to promote its anniversary deals.

"We are on a mission to serve more joy to our guests every day, and what better way to do that than by celebrating IHOP being a leader in breakfast for 65 years with our iconic pancakes at the center of it all," Kieran Donahue, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer, said. "This anniversary moment deserves a special guest, and we are thrilled to have Kevin Bacon join us as we deliver a dining experience filled with IHOP classic favorites and innovative new flavors all wrapped up in limited time value deals. Our 65th anniversary is a gift for everyone!"

All of those deals mentioned above run from July 31 through August 27, 2023.