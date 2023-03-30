This Tennessee Spot Officially Has the World's Longest Bar

You'll never have trouble finding a seat.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on March 30, 2023
The bar at Humble Baron
Photo:

Heather Durham

Can't find a seat at your hometown bar? The Humble Baron most certainly has one for you.

The bar, located in Shelbyville, Tennessee, won the distinct honor of being named the Longest Bar in the World by Guinness World Records. It received its official destination on March 23 as part of its grand opening ceremony. So, just how long exactly is this bar? A whopping 518 feet,

"Receiving this recognition from Guinness World Records is a massive honor. I wanted Humble Baron to be a place where everyone has a seat at the table, only in actuality, that table is the Longest Bar in the world, where more than 200 people from every background can pull up a chair and engage with one another at the same time," Keith Weaver, owner of the Nearest Green Distillery, where the bar can be found, shared in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome the local community and guests from around the world who come and visit us here at Nearest Green Distillery. At Humble Baron, there's a seat for you, delicious food, and a cocktail just waiting to be poured."

Guests seated at the record-holding bar can order off its extensive cocktail list, which it created in partnership with Gin & Luck, including offerings like the dear fawn espresso martini, made with Uncle Nearest 1884, coffee liqueur, and cold brew. Visitors can also snag a beer on draft or opt to order from its no-alcohol menu.

Dear Fawn drink at Humble Baron
Nashville Hot Shrimp and Grits at Humble Baron in Tennessee

Those feeling hungry can also order from its signature food menu curated by chef G. Gavin. Bites include creamy burrata with prosciutto, saute snow crab claws, crispy calamari, and wild-caught salmon. It notes on its menu that vegetarian options are available upon request. The bar is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spirit of the Spey's whisky tasting canoeing adventure
6 Of the World's Most Unique Whiskey Experiences
Best Ryes for your bar
11 Best American Rye Whiskeys for Your Liquor Cabinet
Devita Davison
These Women Are Changing the Food and Drink World for Good
Downtown Richmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia, Has Become a Culinary Powerhouse
Disney's Magic Kingdom; Hightower Rocks cocktail
Everything You Need to Drink at Disney World, According to a Veteran Park-Goer
Wilder
The Best Lunch Spots in Philadelphia
Organic sea bass with hot ginger- scallion oil, ponzu, sous vide egg yolk, and garlic chips at Jun’s in Dubai
The Dubai Food Scene Has Never Been Hotter
Eating and drinking in North Carolina's Triangle
North Carolina's 'Triangle' Is the Perfect Destination for a Weekend of Eating
Analog Coffee's current menu lineup
The Line Between the Coffee Shop and the Cocktail Bar Has Never Been Blurrier
Simpson's-in-the-Strand
7 Must-Visit Old-School London Restaurants
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State
Alexander Smalls
Alexander Smalls Hosts the Best Dinner Parties in New York
Nevermore Library by the Sea
How Grand Cayman Is Setting the Bar for Cocktails in the Caribbean
wedge at foundation
48 Hours in Asheville: Where to Eat and Drink
Urban Hawker
NYC Gets Its First Hawker Center — with Vendors Straight from Singapore
Espresso Martini
These Are the 11 Drinks Trends That Dominated 2022