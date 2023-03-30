This Tennessee Spot Officially Has the World's Longest Bar

Can't find a seat at your hometown bar? The Humble Baron most certainly has one for you.



The bar, located in Shelbyville, Tennessee, won the distinct honor of being named the Longest Bar in the World by Guinness World Records. It received its official destination on March 23 as part of its grand opening ceremony. So, just how long exactly is this bar? A whopping 518 feet,



"Receiving this recognition from Guinness World Records is a massive honor. I wanted Humble Baron to be a place where everyone has a seat at the table, only in actuality, that table is the Longest Bar in the world, where more than 200 people from every background can pull up a chair and engage with one another at the same time," Keith Weaver, owner of the Nearest Green Distillery, where the bar can be found, shared in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome the local community and guests from around the world who come and visit us here at Nearest Green Distillery. At Humble Baron, there's a seat for you, delicious food, and a cocktail just waiting to be poured."



Guests seated at the record-holding bar can order off its extensive cocktail list, which it created in partnership with Gin & Luck, including offerings like the dear fawn espresso martini, made with Uncle Nearest 1884, coffee liqueur, and cold brew. Visitors can also snag a beer on draft or opt to order from its no-alcohol menu.

Those feeling hungry can also order from its signature food menu curated by chef G. Gavin. Bites include creamy burrata with prosciutto, saute snow crab claws, crispy calamari, and wild-caught salmon. It notes on its menu that vegetarian options are available upon request. The bar is open Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

