These Bestselling Measuring Cups Have a Classic-Yet-Clever Design, and They’re 50% Off Right Now

Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on March 27, 2023

Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set
Measuring cups are one of those kitchen tools that come in handy almost every time you’re cooking. Whether you need to measure out heavy cream for pasta sauce or flour for cake batter, you need a reliable set of measuring cups with easy-to-read markings.

Some measuring cups, especially those made from plastic, feel flimsy, dent or scratch easily, and can even be difficult to clean. However, this set of Hudson Essentials stainless steel measuring cups with 8,600 perfect ratings offers a classic yet clever design — and you can grab the full set for 50% off right now. 

Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups Set

Amazon

To buy: Hudson Essentials Stainless Steel Measuring Cups, $20 (originally $40) at amazon.com

The complete set of six comes with 1/4, 1/3, 1/2, 2/3, 3/4 and 1 cup sizes. The cups nest, so they’re easy to store in the drawer with the rest of your baking supplies. And since they’re dishwasher-safe, when you’re done cooking, clean up is effortless — even oily liquids wash away easily.

Everyone has carelessly tossed a measuring cup in the sink in the throes of a demanding cooking project. Thankfully, these measuring cups are made from sturdy, rust resistant stainless steel. Not only are they hard to damage, but they’ll last much longer than a plastic set. The cups also come with a convenient spout for pouring ingredients, which reduces the likelihood of messy spills. 

Another clever aspect of these measuring cups is that a second size is engraved on the outside of the cup, denoting a smaller measurement. For instance, the 1/3 cup is also marked 1/4 cup and the 1/2 cup includes a marking for 1/3 cup. These extra markings are especially helpful If you’re using a recipe that calls for both wet and dry ingredients. The 1/4 measuring cup might be slicked with olive oil at the moment you need to measure out your flour, but this way you can grab the 1/3 measuring cup without pausing to do the dishes. 

Shoppers love that these measuring cups are easy to use. One reviewer loves how easy they are to grip and clean. But most of all, they like “the fact that the measurement of each cup is embossed within the stainless steel, so with frequent use, you don't have to worry about wearing off the numbers.”

Another reviewer loved the high quality appearance of these measuring cups. “I had to ditch the old toxic yellow cups I inherited from grandma and replaced them with these. Easy to read, sturdy, and shiny. I expect they'll last my lifetime.”

If you’ve been looking for measuring cups that will last for years, you need this stainless steel set. And because they’re 50% off right now, it’s  the perfect time to grab them. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

