My Favorite Place to Shop for Kitchen and Home Splurges Is Slashing Prices for Memorial Day Weekend

Have you ever shopped at Huckberry? I first discovered it in 2013, and now it’s one of my favorite places to buy literally anything I need. From clothes to art prints to kitchen tools to gifts, the retailer curates the very best brands across the world to create a Western, luxury aesthetic that is perfect for browsing for gifts or shopping for fun.

And right now, it's having a massive Memorial Day weekend sale. Huckberry is slashing prices across drinkware, homegoods, and more, like taking 50% off its famous set of mountain-shaped glasses. But there are more great picks to be found as well. Here, I’m rounding up nine of the deals I’m thinking of grabbing myself, and prices start at just $14.

Best Memorial Day Deals at Huckberry:

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter and Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses

To buy: $65 (originally $130) at huckberry.com

I actually already own these and love them. The glasses are all hand-blown, and each one features a different mountain — Denali, Mount Rainier, Half Dome, and Mount Whitney. It also just so happens that their peaks rise to the perfect pour mark, so as you sip, you slowly uncover the mountain at the bottom of the glass. This set comes with a decanter for your favorite bottle, to complete the whole mountain vibe you’re after.

Stagg Pour-Over Set

To buy: $59 (originally $99) at huckberry.com

For coffee, I have my eyes on this Stagg pour-over set. Not only is it beautiful and different looking compared to more traditional pour-over setups, but it also is easier to use. There are helpful ratio markings so you don’t have to weigh out beans or water. Just follow the markings depending on how many cups you’re making, and it’ll come out brewed perfectly every time. It also includes 30 unique paper filters specifically designed for this system.

Muir Way Cocktail Construction Chart

To buy: $48 (originally $69) at huckberry.com

One of my favorite things about shopping at Huckberry is looking through its art selection. I can always find fun beer, spirit, and outdoorsy prints, and this is no exception. It’s a 16- by 24-inch chart of a 1974 US Forest worker’s drawing, which became a National Archives chart that details how to construct the perfect cocktail. Now that’s pretty cool.

Sir Madam Shallow Dish Set

To buy: $43 (originally $58) at huckberry.com

Huckberry is also an excellent spot to shop for tabletop accessories and decor, and these timeless wooden dishes caught my eye. They’re made out of teak, and come in a set of four. I could see myself serving charcuterie on these every night of the week, or just using them to plate up a slice of warm sourdough bread with butter. Bottom line: These are as versatile as they are beautiful.

The Madison Acacia Table-Top Bar Set

To buy: $393 (originally $525) at huckberry.com

This cocktail set reminds me of my dream desk: A Secretary desk that is made from beautiful wood, with the key feature being that flip-open cabinet. This bar set looks like a mini version of that and comes with 19 sleek mid-century modern pieces. It has all of the tools and strainers plus a mixing glass, a cocktail shaker, a marble cutting board, and that’s just scratching the surface. It’s a splurge for sure, but you deserve it.

Sundream Handwoven Out West Blanket

To buy: $104 (originally $130) at huckberry.com

Huckberry also has all of the fun home goods you need to make your entire space feel like a boutique hotel, and this handwoven blanket is at the top of my list. It’s made from a blend of polyester, cotton, and acrylic, and is soft enough to snuggle up on the couch, yet durable enough to bring to the park for a picnic. The design is beautiful, and according to the brand it might even be able to double as a rug.

Island Creek Mariscadora Clams in Brine

To buy: $22 (originally $38) at huckberry.com

Huckberry has also been adding food items to the mix, and these clams in brine look absolutely delicious. Pair them with the above blanket while picnicking in the park, and the vibes are perfect. The clams are sourced from Spain and filled with a delicious brine that makes them perfect for serving along a cheese spread or on their own. You might have to buy multiple boxes of these.

Los Poblanos Fuego Salt

To buy: $14 (originally $24) at huckberry.com

Made with a blend of twelve different chiles, this super-spicy salt is designed to take things up a notch (bam!). I love fancy salt, and the fact that it’s made in New Mexico with New Mexican chiles makes this salt even better. I’ll be adding this to my burgers and steaks this summer for sure.

Yield Double Wall Glasses, Set of 2

To buy: $36 (originally $60) at huckberry.com

Last but certainly not least, these Yield glasses are on sale at Huckberry. They come in a set of two, and each holds 12-ounces. They have a double-wall design, which is great if you want to add warm drinks like coffee to them, since it won’t burn your hand. On the flipside, an icy beverage won’t sweat all over your nice wood table. Available in both amber and clear, these are truly the glass of the summer.

