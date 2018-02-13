How to Make Corvino House Fries

Twice-frying potatoes transforms workaday russets into addictive, crunchy, airy fries. Our step-by-step tutorial shows you how to make them at home. Read on to get started. 

We're crazy about the House Fries from Michael and Christina Corvino’s eponymous restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri—scoop-shaped, well-seasoned morsels that marry the airy puff of pommes soufflées to the meaty crunch of a good french fry. Their secret? An eight-step method (below) that entails rinsing the spuds of excess starch, simmering them in salty vinegar water to season each fry perfectly, then air-drying and frying them twice, with a stint in the freezer in between. Serve the finished fries with XO sauce and aioli as they do at Corvino, or dunk them in spicy mayo.

1. Cut

Cut and discard  1/2 inch from ends of potatoes. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; cut halves crosswise into quarters. Slice quarters lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slabs.

2. Rinse

Place potatoes in a large bowl; rinse under cold running water until water runs clear. Drain potatoes and place in a stock pot; add 8 cups water, vinegar, and kosher salt.

3. Simmer and dry

Set pot over medium-high and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are just tender enough to be pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.

Using a spider or slotted spoon, carefully lift potatoes from water and  arrange in a single layer on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Let stand until cool. 

4. Fry, freeze, fry again

In a large heavy pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 250°F. Working in batches, fry  potatoes until tender, about 6 minutes. Lift potatoes from oil and place on rack to drain.

When potatoes are cool, arrange on a parchment paper—lined baking sheet and freeze. (Potatoes can be kept frozen up to 1 month in an airtight container.)

Heat 2 inches of oil to 350°F. Working  in batches, fry frozen potatoes until puffed and golden,  3 to 5 minutes.  Remove fries and place on paper  towels to drain.

5. Season

Place hot fries in  a large bowl. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt, and toss well to coat. Serve immediately with XO sauce,  aioli, spicy mayo,  or your favorite dip for dunking.

