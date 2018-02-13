How to Make Corvino House Fries

In a large heavy pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 250°F. Working in batches, fry potatoes until tender, about 6 minutes. Lift potatoes from oil and place on rack to drain.

When potatoes are cool, arrange on a parchment paper—lined baking sheet and freeze. (Potatoes can be kept frozen up to 1 month in an airtight container.)

Heat 2 inches of oil to 350°F. Working in batches, fry frozen potatoes until puffed and golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove fries and place on paper towels to drain.