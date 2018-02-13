We're crazy about the House Fries from Michael and Christina Corvino’s eponymous restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri—scoop-shaped, well-seasoned morsels that marry the airy puff of pommes soufflées to the meaty crunch of a good french fry. Their secret? An eight-step method (below) that entails rinsing the spuds of excess starch, simmering them in salty vinegar water to season each fry perfectly, then air-drying and frying them twice, with a stint in the freezer in between. Serve the finished fries with XO sauce and aioli as they do at Corvino, or dunk them in spicy mayo.
How to Make Corvino House Fries
Twice-frying potatoes transforms workaday russets into addictive, crunchy, airy fries. Our step-by-step tutorial shows you how to make them at home. Read on to get started.