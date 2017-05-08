How to Make Heart-Shaped Hard-Boiled Eggs

“There is nothing romantic about a hard boiled egg—that is, unless you shape it into a heart,” says F&W’s Justin Chapple. The latest tip from our Mad Genius will add some love to your salads, sandwiches, bento boxes and anything else that can be improved by putting an (adorable) egg on it.

It must be stated that this Mad Genius Tip requires some artsy-craftsy effort, so be prepared. The first thing you’ll need is a stash of hard-boiled eggs (check out Jacques Pepin’s tips for perfect boiling and Justin’s hack for easy peeling).

You’ll also need an empty quart-sized milk carton, top and bottom removed; cut down the side so that you are left with a rectangular section of cardboard. Cut this in half again (along one of the creases) and fold using Justin’s method until you’ve MacGyvered a v-shaped “mold.” Once you’re satisfied, place a peeled, hard-boiled egg on its side in the trough of the folded paper.

Now, for your secret weapon—you’ll use a chopstick to form a divot in the egg, making the top of the heart. Lay it along the upward-facing surface of the egg, parallel to the folded paper, and secure tightly with rubber bands. Place the whole contraption in the refrigerator for an hour or two, and it will solidify in the shape of a heart—cut in half or into slices to get the full effect, letting the heart-shaped yolk peek through.

These cuties will add charm to salads, like this Raw Asparagus Salad with Tomatoes and Hard-Boiled Eggs, open-faced sandwiches and avocado toasts, or any other favorite hard-boiled egg recipes. And can you think of any better gift for your boo to celebrate Valentine’s Day? I think not.

As Justin puts it, “Have you ever seen anything so adorable in your whole entire life?”

For more kitchen hacks, check out the rest of Food & Wine’s Mad Genius Tips.