How to Avoid the Crazy Lines at DŌ, According to Founder Kristen Tomlan

Since opening in New York’s Greenwich Village in late January, DŌ Cookie Dough Confections has seemingly awakened the entire city’s sweet tooth. As a result, the lines for the shop specializing in scoops of cookie dough continue to grow. DŌ's founder, Kristen Tomlan, has certainly taken notice and she shared her tips for avoiding the shop’s long lines when she stopped by the F&W Test Kitchen this week to make her Sprinkle Cookie Bombs.

While weekend waits can be upwards of three hours, Tomlan says the line is more manageable during the week, especially if you can beat the afternoon rush. "I’d definitely suggest that people come late in the morning or early afternoon if possible,” she says. Additionally, Tomlan recommends planning your DŌ visit for a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday specifically, with Wednesdays being the best of the three, to avoid the longest lines.

These days, there is usually a line present by the time the shop opens at 10:00 a.m. and DŌ now issues tickets at the front of the line to all guests, which are collected at the door. Remember, tickets are required in order to be served so make sure you hang on to yours.

While DŌ currently only has the one store location, they do offer nationwide shipping as well if you’re unable to pay them a visit in Manhattan. In addition to the Greenwich Village store, though, DŌ also has a stand at Citi Field so that Mets fans can enjoy a scoop or two over what’s sure to be a long seasons for the team.

DŌ’s Greenwich Village location is open 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.