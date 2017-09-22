Quick & Easy Dinner Idea: 4 Tasty Variations on a Healthy Grilled Chicken Quinoa Bowl

Is there anything better than sitting down to a delicious meal made from fresh ingredients that only took a few minutes to put on the table? Food & Wine teamed up with our friends over at Men's Health to create this super quick and easy grilled chicken quinoa bowl that's rich in wholesome protein and fresh produce. Perfect for a weeknight supper (don't forget to make enough to bring leftovers for lunch the next day!) or a casual weekend brunch, here are four variations on the healthy grain bowl that are so easy, they'll put this recipe in standard rotation in your kitchen repertoire.

Grilled Chicken Quinoa Protein Bowl

Recipe by Men’s Health and Food & Wine

What You’ll Need:

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, pounded flat

1 Tbsp. canola oil

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup roasted cashews

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp. brown sugar

How to Make It:

1. Preheat a grill or grill pan to medium-high. In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the canola oil and a big pinch each of salt and pepper. Grill the chicken until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes a side. Transfer to a cutting board to rest.

2. In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, cherry tomatoes, basil, and cashews. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, Dijon, garlic, and brown sugar. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour into the quinoa mixture and toss well.

4. Divide the mixture into 4 bowls. Slice the grilled chicken and divide among the bowls. Top with diced avocado, roasted red pepper, thinly sliced radishes, and/or shelled edamame. Feeds 4

