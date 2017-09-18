How to Make Your Own Damn Hot Sauce [Video]

Bottled hot sauce is delicious, for sure. But there’s one truly incredible hot sauce that you might have overlooked: the kind you make yourself. We partnered with Men's Health, to come up with a simple, three-ingredient homemade hot sauce that's both easy to make at home and incredibly versatile.

Make a batch and then use it as your base for future iterations.

Like it spicier? Add more peppers next time, or try swapping out a few of the red chiles for a dried habanero. Want it smokier? Try a touch of the sauce from a can of chipotles packed in adobo. Hell, add Worcestershire, sesame seeds, or half a ham sandwich if that’s what you’re into. (Actually, just kidding on that last one.)

Homemade hot sauce is the best hot sauce because homemade hot sauce caters to exactly what you like. You just have to experiment. Here’s how to get started.

Homemade Hot Sauce

Recipe by Men’s Health and Food & Wine

What You’ll Need:

15 dried red chiles (such as cayenne or jalapenos)

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/2 tsp fine salt

4 oz. jar with lid

How to Make It:

1. In a medium heatproof bowl, add the dried chiles. Cover the chiles generously with boiling water and then weight them down with a heavy cup or bowl to keep them well submerged. Allow the chiles to soak until they are softened and pliable, about 30 minutes.

2. Drain the peppers and transfer them to a food processor or blender. Add the vinegar and salt. Puree until smooth. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and into the jar. Screw on the lid. Store in the fridge for up to a month.

