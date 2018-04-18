16 French Recipes Every Beginner Cook Should Master

If you’re looking to up your game in the kitchen, classic French technique will provide you with a useful foundation no matter what you like to cook. Though French cuisine often comes with a side of “that’s-too-difficult-to-make-at-home,” the basic methods — building a sauce, deglazing, braising, poaching — are quite simple and will carry you far. In fact, as Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple points out, “French technique has influenced how we cook at home so much, that you probably already know more than you think.” There are a ton of classic and approachable recipes out there for even the greenest cook. From aioli and bouillabaisse to clafoutis, here are the ABC’s of French cooking.

Nina Friend
1 of 16 Russ Crandall

Beef Bourguignon

There’s nothing bad about beef, butter, or wine, and the three are even better when mixed together in a stew like beef bourguignon. Although this classic dish from Burgundy takes a while to cook, don’t be put off. The techniques involved are easy to master. 

2 of 16 Earl Carter

Roast Chicken with Herb Jus

Adapted from Chef Mohammad Islam’s roast chicken at Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont, this recipe is juicy, flavorful, and a staple any home cook needs in his or her repertoire.

3 of 16 Earl Carter

Pistachio Financiers

The best thing about financiers is that the reward far outweighs the effort. These small, buttery almond cakes can be made in a pinch and stored overnight in an airtight container.

4 of 16 Food & Wine

Steamed Mussels with Tomato-Garlic Broth

This three-step recipe will have you whipping up steamed mussels in no time. The tomato-garlic broth is the real star here, as it’s filled with herbs like thyme and fragrant ingredients such as garlic. 

5 of 16 John Kernick

Leeks Vinaigrette

Chef Paul Kahan’s leeks vinaigrette can be paired with all sorts of dishes. This particular recipe calls for a fried egg and smoked prosciutto, which complements the acidity in the vinaigrette.

6 of 16 David Malosh

Black Olive Tapenade with Figs and Mint

Jacques Pépin’s tasty tapenade combines two types of olives with dried figs and mint. This goes well as a sandwich spread, a side for crudité, or a topping for crostini.

7 of 16 Food & Wine

French Onion Soup with Whole Grain Cheese Toast

Perfect for a cold night, French onion soup is surprisingly simple to make. Essentially, you cook down all of the ingredients and then the key is topping your bowl with lots and lots of cheese.

8 of 16 Tina Rupp

Raspberry Clafoutis

Traditionally, a clafoutis is made with cherries. Feel free to swap cherries back in or follow this easy recipe for a raspberry twist on a classic.

9 of 16 Johnny Valiant

Speedy Ratatouille with Goat Cheese

Although this ratatouille won’t take long to make, you can keep it in your fridge for several days — if there are any leftovers, that is.

10 of 16 Marcus Nilsson

Fromage Fort

Put leftover cheese to use with these crostini-like hors d'oeuvres. Simply blend cheese, garlic, and wine until creamy, spread on toast or crackers, and eatJacques Pépin's fast toasts are the ultimate way to use leftover cheese.

11 of 16 Maura McEvoy

Spiced Almond Tuiles

Tuiles are baked wafer cookies that are often served alongside a larger dessert. Here, Barbara Lynch’s version utilizes almonds and spices like cardamom and nutmeg.

12 of 16 Madeleine Hill

Potato and Leek Soup (Vichyssoise)

While traditional vichyssoise is chilled, Andrew Zimmern’s version calls for serving the soup hot. Both options yield a hearty and quintessentially French dish. 

13 of 16 Johnny Valiant

Chicken Dijon

The recipe for this stew-like chicken dish comes from Melissa Clark. With crème fraîche, mustard, and tarragon, the flavors are pretty much mind-blowing. 

14 of 16 Roy Zipstein

Crepes with Creamy Caramel

Crepes seem harder to make than they actually are, and with this recipe, you’ll master the classic French dessert in no time. To take it up a notch, make your own caramel instead of buying a jar (which is totally acceptable, too).

15 of 16 John Kernick

Aioli

You’ll never need to buy aioli again after mastering this quick recipe for a homemade version. While classic aioli calls for garlic, oil, and sometimes egg, you can add in other seasonings for a different type of flavor. The concept of emulsification—binding two ingredients that wouldn’t naturally take to one another by whisking vigorously—is a basic technique that will take you far. 

16 of 16 Food & Wine

Bouillabaise

Before you knock it for being too complicated, read through Chef Ethan Stowell’s recipe. Yes, there are a lot of ingredients in this Provençal seafood stew, but as Stowell says, "There are no real rules to this dish except to use what's fresh."

Looking for more? Here are 10 dishes every beginner cook should master. 

