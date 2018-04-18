16 French Recipes Every Beginner Cook Should Master

If you’re looking to up your game in the kitchen, classic French technique will provide you with a useful foundation no matter what you like to cook. Though French cuisine often comes with a side of “that’s-too-difficult-to-make-at-home,” the basic methods — building a sauce, deglazing, braising, poaching — are quite simple and will carry you far. In fact, as Food & Wine Culinary Director Justin Chapple points out, “French technique has influenced how we cook at home so much, that you probably already know more than you think.” There are a ton of classic and approachable recipes out there for even the greenest cook. From aioli and bouillabaisse to clafoutis, here are the ABC’s of French cooking.